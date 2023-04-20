Akash, Isha Ambani to Nisaba Godrej: Meet the next-gen business tycoons ready to lead the multi-billion dollar business empires

India is home to several prominent business magnates, who have accumulated tremendous wealth through their entrepreneurial ventures. However, like in any other aspect of life, these businessmen have to eventually pass on the baton to the next generation, entrusting them with the heavy responsibility of leading their companies. In most cases, this responsibility falls on their heirs and heiresses.

In this article, we will list out the next-gen business tycoons, the children of the richest Indian businessmen, who are set to lead these multi-billion dollar business empires.

Akash and Isha Ambani

The children of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, Akash and Isha Ambani, are chairman of Reliance Jio and leader of the conglomerate’s retail business, respectively.

They have been actively involved in expanding the company’s digital footprint and have launched several initiatives to promote digital connectivity in India.

Karan and Jeet Adani

Image: Business Today

Gautam Adani, whose wealth took a significant hit after the Hindenburg report was published, has a family business in which both of his sons, Karan Adani and Jeet Adani, play crucial roles in various companies within the Adani Group.

Karan Adani holds the position of CEO at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), which is the Adani Group’s flagship company, while Jeet Adani serves as the Vice President for group finance.

Roshni Nadar

Daughter of Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, Roshni Nadar is the CEO of HCL Corporation and Chairperson of HCL Technologies.

She took the role from her father in June 2020 and now oversees all strategic decisions for the $12 billion tech giant. Under her leadership, HCL has diversified its business interests and expanded its global footprint.

Nisaba Godrej

Image: Forbes

Nisaba Godrej is the daughter of Adi Godrej, Chairman of the Godrej Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates. She succeeded her father as the group’s chairperson in 2017.



With a board of directors that includes five women, Godrej boasts the highest female representation of any listed company in India. Furthermore, Godrej’s commitment to gender diversity has helped create a more women-friendly workplace.

Ananya Birla

Ananyashree Birla is the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. She is the founder and CEO of Svatantra Microfinance, a non-banking financial institution that provides microloans to rural women entrepreneurs in India.



She is also the founder of CuroCarte, a luxury e-commerce platform that sells handmade and artisanal products from around the world.