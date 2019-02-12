Akash Ambani wedding card: Mukesh Ambani, wife Neeta Ambani visit Siddhivinayak to offer Akash-Shloka Mehta’s wedding invitation card

(Source: ANI)

Ambanis wedding: Businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple along with younger son Anant Ambani on Monday to offer prayers ahead of elder son Akash Ambani’s wedding. The Ambani family also offered the first wedding first Invitation card to Lord Ganesh here.

Akash is all set to tie the knot with Shloka Mehta on March 9. Shloka Mehta is the youngest of the three children of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta.

Both Mukesh and his youngest son Anant kept it casual with half-sleeved white shirt and black trousers while Neeta Ambani looked elegant in a red and golden kurta which she paired with Palazzo pants.

As per reports, Akash Ambani proposed to Shloka just a few months ago at a private ceremony in Goa which had both their families in attendance.

READ ALSO | Asia’s richest Mukesh Ambani tops Hurun India Philanthropy list; here’s how much he donated in 2018

Akash Ambani’s twin sister Isha recently tied the knot with businessman Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony which was attended by the who’s who of the politics and entertainment. Akash and Shloka had also performed together at his Isha’s sangeet ceremony last year.