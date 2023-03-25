Akash Ambani, Karan Adani to Ananya Birla: Here are heirs and heiresses of India’s most prominent business empires

In the Indian business space, several prominent figures have made their mark with their entrepreneurial ventures and leadership skills, making billions in the run. Like life in general, businessmen have to pass the baton to the next generation with the heavy responsibility of leading the companies — In most cases, to their heirs and heiresses.

In this article, we take a look at five of the most wealthiest Indian businessmen and their successors who will lead these multi-billion business empires in the future, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has three children – Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani.

Last year, Akash Ambani took over as the chairman of Reliance Jio, RIL’s telecommunications subsidiary. Isha Ambani, on the other hand, was announced as the new head of the conglomerate’s retail business.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of the three siblings, recently took charge of Reliance’s energy business. While Mukesh Ambani has no plans to retire anytime soon, his children, the heirs to his massive wealth, have started to take leadership positions in the group’s different ventures. Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $78.6 billion.

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, who saw a major decline in his wealth recently following the release of the Hindenburg report, has two sons, Karan Adani and Jeet Adani. Both of his sons are involved in the family business and hold key positions in various companies within the Adani Group.

While Karan Adani is the CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), which is the flagship company of the Adani Group, Jeet Adani is the vice president (group finance). He joined the company in 2019. Gautam Adani, having lost a major chunk from his wealth lately, currently holds a net worth of $49.2 billion.

Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla is a prominent Indian businessman and the founder of the Serum Institute of India, which is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume.

Adar Poonawalla, son of Cyrus, is the CEO of Serum Institute of India. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its product portfolio, entered new markets, and played a key role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing vaccines.

Cyrus Poonawalla’s current net worth is estimated at $22.4 billion.

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla is another prominent Indian industrialist and the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, which is one of the largest conglomerates in India with interests in various sectors such as metals, textiles, cement, and financial services. He has three children, Ananya Birla, Aryaman Birla, and Advaitesha Birla, who are seen as potential heirs to the family business.

Ananya Birla, the eldest child, is the founder and chairperson of Svatantra Microfinance, which is a non-banking financial company that provides microfinance services to women in rural India.

Aryaman and Advaitesha are still pursuing their education. While it is not clear if he will join the family business in the future, Aryaman is seen as a potential heir to the business empire. At present, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s net worth is estimated to be at $14 billion.

The Hinduja Group

The Hinduja Group is a large multinational conglomerate that has interests in a wide range of businesses, including automotive, energy, banking, and healthcare, among others. The Group was founded in 1914 by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja in Mumbai, India.

The Hinduja Group is currently headed by four brothers, Srichand Hinduja, Gopichand Hinduja, Prakash Hinduja, and Ashok Hinduja. They are the heirs to the Hinduja family business and collectively known as the “Hinduja brothers.”

Srichand Hinduja is the eldest of the brothers and is the chairman of the Hinduja Group. Gopichand is the co-chairman, while Prakash and Ashok are the Vice chairmen of the group.



The collective net worth of the Hinduja brothers, at present, stands at $15.2 billion, as per Forbes.