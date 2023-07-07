Ajay Devgn buys 5 office properties worth Rs 45 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West: Here’s a look at his lifestyle and assets

Ajay Devgn, known for his intense performances and stellar contributions to the world of cinema, has now expanded his empire by purchasing five office units in Mumbai’s vibrant Andheri West area. The dashing actor has invested a whopping Rs 45.09 crore in these prestigious properties, according to documents obtained by CRE Matrix, a renowned data analytics firm.

Situated within the Signature Building in Oshiwara, along the bustling Veera Desai Road, these office units boast a combined area of 13,293 square feet. The seller of these coveted units was none other than Veer Savarkar Projects, as reported by moneycontrol.

Out of the five units, three of them, located on the 16th floor, were valued at a staggering Rs 30.35 crore, with an additional stamp duty payment of Rs 1.82 crore. These lavish office spaces offer a built-up area of 8,405 square feet, providing ample room for Devgn’s professional ventures. Additionally, the versatile actor also acquired two office units on the 17th floor, spanning an area of 4,893 square feet, for a total sum of Rs 14.74 crore. These units come complete with 14 car parking spaces, ensuring convenience and luxury for the superstar. The stamp duty paid for these units amounted to Rs 88.44 lakh.

The registration of the purchase documents for these prime properties took place on April 19, 2023. Interestingly, the properties were registered under the name of Vishal (Ajay) Virender Devgan, as Ajay Devgn is known in the world of cinema. Seeking further details, an email has been sent to the actor’s office, eagerly awaiting a response.

Other properties

Ajay Devgn, known for his talent both in front of and behind the camera, is not new to the world of real estate investments. Prior to this purchase, his wife, the actress Kajol Devgan, acquired a luxurious apartment in Mumbai for a staggering Rs 16.5 crore. Spanning a carpet area of 2,493 square feet with four car parking spots. The sale deed for this transaction was registered on April 13, 2023, with Bharat Realty Ventures serving as the seller.

In 2021, the Drishyam actor made headlines with his acquisition of a splendid bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, encompassing a vast area of 474.4 square meters. The price tag for this luxurious retreat amounted to Rs 47.5 crore. Notably, the versatile actor secured a loan of RS 18.75 crore to facilitate this purchase. The bungalow, located in the esteemed Kapole Cooperative Housing Society, was jointly transferred to Veena Virendra Devgn and Devgn himself, as reported by moneycontrol.

Source: Instagram

The Golmaal actor is also the owner of his own production and distribution company, Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADF), which he established back in 2000. Known for his commitment to quality cinema, Devgn’s ADF has been associated with several notable films.

Additionally, the Shingham actor also owns a visual effects company called NY VFXWAALA, named after his beloved children, Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. NY VFXWAALA has played a crucial role in the production of blockbuster films such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani, Mersal, Dilwale, Force 2, and Simmba.

Vishal Veeru Devgan, known by his screen name Ajay Devgn, is a name that resonates with the hearts of Indian cinema lovers. With a career spanning over several decades, he has mesmerized audiences with his captivating performances in more than 100 films. His talent has earned him numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. In recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry, the Government of India honored him with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2016, the fourth-highest civilian honor in the country.

The couple currently resides in Shivshakti in Juhu. Kajol was last seen in lust stories 2.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on the information available at the time of writing. Any further updates or clarifications from the concerned parties will be incorporated accordingly.)