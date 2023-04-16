Airport ramp: For fashion spotters, celebrities at the airport is a prime spot

The place where celebrities are most spotted is the airport. No wonder then, that they take utmost care to be well turned out even when travelling. Chic and cool is the look most aim to achieve, for that perfect balance of comfort and style.

From a pair of black leather peeptoe stilettos with a velvet trench coat, comfy pyjama and T-shirt, an oversized cardigan, funnel-neck sweater, power suit, short pants, skirts, it seems the airport is no less than a runway to flaunt their fashion sense. Many like to travel in style in their best attires, flaunting luxury clothing and accessories from the best of brands.

Britney Spears, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Ahuja, Deepika Padukone are some of the best known examples of airport fashion. While some like to wear classy, comforting, formal outfits, there are many who have been in the news for weird, informal, trashy dressing sense.

For instance, Musician Cardi B was spotted wearing a weird outfit, a white bathrobe and fuzzy slip-ons, giving a whole new meaning to travelling, in the year 2018 and 2019.

Lady Gaga took the airport look a notch higher with her monochrome look in stilettos, or in her elaborate get-ups in sky-high black platform boots, thigh-high black leather chaps and matching hot pants. The Kardashian sisters, especially Kim, is known for her overdressed look, be it a jewelled shoulder pads or a crotch high slit.

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed gets papped at most outings and her airport look was once a pink bikini top and matching pants with side cuts above the knee. Most celebs prefer comfort over style, like jeans and a blazer. American model Kendall Jenner has been seen wearing jersey knit sets with snakeskin booties or Bella Hadid has been seen travelling in casual wear, Rihanna in denim jackets, Victoria Beckham in flowy silk skirt with a cashmere sweater, Selena Gomez in trouser pants, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in jumpsuits or Deepika Padukone with boss lady vibes in a black blazer and loose-fitted jeans. Malaika Arora Khan has worn a crop shirt and baggy denim pants with white sneakers.

Virat Kohli prioritised his look in a grey T-shirt with white pants and is usually seen twinning with actor wife Anushka Sharma, who has been touring the world with him.

While we cannot blame the celebrities alone, the paparazzi are also driving this trend. With the holiday travel season upon us, social media is also flooded with images and videos of celebrities. But sometimes these looks become the cause of brutal tolls. Like Deepika Padukone was trolled for wearing a camouflage trench coat in Mumbai’s humid weather. Or Kiara Advani, for instance, was spotted wearing a Gucci shawl and bag, which cost around Rs 60,000 and Rs 1.4 lakh, respectively.