Ahare Bangla: More stalls, dishes await food lovers at Bengal’s annual food festival

If you haven’t already, go grab your plate of food from ‘Ahare Bangla’ before the festival ends tomorrow! The fourth annual food festival of Bengal, which has brought forth delicacies from around the world, has been going on in New Town Mela ground since November 19.

The festival stays open from 12 in the afternoon to 9 at night, and as the day progresses, one would see the crowd swelling up bit by bit. An entire courtyard with the Mela ground has been designated just to satisfy one’s sweet tooth. The top confectioners from across the city have set up their shops there, along with the smaller lesser known ones from other parts of the country. Be it the traditional ‘pithe-puli’ or fusion favourites like Tulsi Rosogolla, mohini sandesh or mango Patishapta – you will find it all there!

Not just your sweet tooth, every other tastebud will be tickled as you cross that courtyard and go to the other side. Delicacies from across the world – Europe, China, Russia, Afghanistan and Japan, and of course Bangladesh – have been laid out there, along with brands like Nizam’s, Global Grill, Oh! Calcutta.

For the confused foodies, the government has also launched an app named ‘Ahare Bangla’, where every minute information about the mela is made available. So that one can pick and choose what to eat even before reahing the festival ground. However, according to many mela-goers, the price this year this much on the higher side, with a roll costing upto Rs 80 and a ‘mishti’ upto Rs 30.

Apart from that, there are several other food stalls that have been set up across the ground. The number of which has gone up from 108 last year to 150 this year, and consists of as many as 55 well-known restaurant chains! Principal Secretary to the Animal Resources Development department Anil Verma told PTI, that the number of stalls have gone up due to the overwhelming response from the people in the last three years.

Several state departments such as Fisheries Agriculture Marketing, SME and Textile, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Resources Development and Food Processing Industries have opened stalls at the fair.