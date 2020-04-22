Age no bar: Wow! Milind Soman’s 81-year-old mother skips rope with him; watch video

This is not the first time Milind has posted a video of his mother undertaking fitness initiatives. (Image: Screengrab)

Wow, actor Milind Soman’s 81-year-old mother skips rope like a pro! Milind Soman has been regularly posting motivational posts on his social media accounts during this lockdown due to coronavirus, to encourage his followers to be creative and active even when in lockdown. Keeping up this initiative, the actor on Tuesday took to his social media to post a video of him skipping a rope alongside his 81-year-old mother.

The video, in which AR Rahman’s Jai Ho can be heard playing as the background music, shows Milind’s mother Usha skipping the rope effortlessly while wearing a saree, even as Milind, who has received the title of Iron Man, seems to struggle a little with the task. His video caption reads that while skipping is a new task for him, it is not so for his mother. He further said that everyone should teach each other something during this lockdown and added that a person is only old if they think so.

The post garnered positive response from the model and actor’s fans, with a lot of them marvelling at his mother’s ability to remain physically active even as an octogenarian.

Hats off to ur moms stamina n dedication..too good man — drpriyankakoushal (@KoushalPriyanka) April 22, 2020

Wow shes better than u in this hahaha …fitsoo family❤️???? — Vijay Singh (@VijaySi28327641) April 21, 2020

You get it from your mom ! That’s some fitness to another level aunty???? ???????????? — ShalOm (@shalb18) April 22, 2020

This is inspiring on many levels #CaptainVyom — Jamieee (@HabuDubu) April 21, 2020

Wow! She is my inspiration, I want to be like her….. — Rupali (@Rupali_Raghavan) April 21, 2020

This is not the first time Milind has posted a video of his mother undertaking fitness initiatives. At the beginning of the month, he had posted a video of his 28-year-old wife and his mother hopping on the roof of their house, seemingly racing with each other. The actor had captioned that video as saying that whether you are 28 or 81, you should remain fit at every age.

The actor is a fitness promoter and has taken part in several marathons and runs, in which he has invariably ran bare-foot. He has been an international level swimmer and completed the Ironman Challenge in his first try in 2015.