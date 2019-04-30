After Vishu festival, Keralites shell out more for veggies! Rs 100 for beans, Rs 70 for carrots

For Keralites, April is a much awaited month as the festive occasion of Vishu, which marks the Kerala New Year, is celebrated on August 15th. With Kerala's Vishu festival season now over, the common man in Kerala may have to rethink his grocery list, due to the skyrocketing prices of vegetables. Believe it or not, Kerala markets are reporting that veggies like beans, for instance, has seen a price leap from Rs 60 to Rs 100 in just ten days. It is not just the price of beans alone that has skyrocketed. Take the price of tomatoes, which has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 50. Another example is the price of carrot that has increased to Rs 70 from Rs 50. Ahead of Vishu, there were reports that government agencies were set to join hands to open a new chain of vegetables in time for people to buy for the festival celebration.In a first, the stores were all set to sell under the brand 'Kerala Organic'. The initiative was intended to be a follow up to the 'Onamsamruthi' success story, which procured mostly local produce but reached the common man through a government chain of shops. Ahead of Vishu, the plan had been to open 1090 stores with produce that is bought from farmers at a premium of 10%. Customers can also expect up to 30% discount when they buy from any of these stores during the Vishu festive season. In addition, across districts, Kerala's Kudumbashree members were actively organising harvesting their vegetable farms and organising displays of their organic produce. However, it had been reported that unavailability of water was a key challenge for many of the Kudumbashree vegetable farmers and one that hit them hard this summer. READ: Wrapped with Nature's Bounty! This Thai super market uses banana leaves to wrap instead of plastic From a common man's perspective, the scenario looks very bleak as prices of vegetables have skyrocketed this summer.