After two years of lull, preparations for Ramlila event at full swing in national capital

With Ramlila all set to return this year after two years post Covid pandemic at Delhi’s Red Fort ground, organisers are working hard to make this year’s event a grand success. Among several elements that are being used this year include 70-feet replica of Ram Mandir at the top, three dimensional effects, cranes to lift artists, among others.

The Lav Kush Ramila Committee will organise the event at the ground. It will be a 10-day event from September 26, 2022 to October 6, 2022. While the preparations have already started for the event, asrtists have been brought in from Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mathura and Vrindavan.

The event had become the identitity of the national capital over the years. People from far off places visit the ground to watch the event

The organisers wish to make the 2022 Ramlila a grand event as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence and the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

This year’s Ramlila will be different at many levels. To begin with, a bigger and more visually appealing stage will be set. The seating arrangement is planned in a way to accommodate 40,000 people, 15,000 more than usual.

“Lav Kush Ramlila Committee will make a 180X60 feet three-storey stage at the Red Fort ground. A big Ram Mandir will be constructed atop the stage. This will be the biggest stage ever used for Ramlila. Until now, it used to be 120X48 feet.

“There will be scenery of the Kailash Mountain on one side spreading 30 feet, and the other will have a forest scene. The height of the temple replica would be 70 feet,” president of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee Arjun Kumar told PTI.

The stage will be decorated with LED lights and have five doors to ensure a hassle-free entry and exit of artistes. Parts of the stage are being prepared in different states and will be assembled in the capital.

“3D effects will be used to give a better experience. Say, there is a scene of the jungle, you will be able to hear birds chirping and feel as if you are in a jungle,” Kumar added.

Two massive cranes will be used to lift artistes mid-air during the acts and experts have been training the artistes in mastering stunts, he said.

The artisans involved in different areas of preparation hail from various cities. Certains parts of the stage are being prepared in Kolkata, performing artists, stunt men and makeup artists hail from Mumbai and painters for the stage are from Vrindavan and Mathura.

The casting is underway and several characters have been finalised. Actor Sonu Dagar will play Ram, Shivani Raghav will play Sita and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani will be Narad.

“In all, 250 local artistes will perform and 30 artistes are coming from Mumbai. Bollywood stunt men will train them. Around 200 people are being employed in the preparation of the stage and the temple. We will also make seating arrangement to accomodate 40,000 people, i.e. 15,000 more than the pre-covid Ramlila,” Kumar said.

On the day of Dussehra, large effigies of Ravana, Kumbkaran and Meghanada will be burnt. These effigies will 100 feet, 90 feet and 80 feet, respectively.

“They will be prepared on the ground by Muslim artists from Uttar Pradesh. This year, the effigies will be bigger in size,” Kumar said.

“This time, the event will be grand as India is celebrating 75 years of Independence and Ram Mandir is being built,” he added.

Several events, including a health camp, will be conducted before Ramlila, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)