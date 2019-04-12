After hours: Vijay Mansukhani, MD, MIRC Electronics

Vijay Mansukhani, MD, MIRC Electronics

The Job

My job keeps me on my toes. Being in the consumer durables industry, there is a lot of competition from foreign brands. The consumer durables industry is one of the most thought-provoking sectors with new and innovative technologies being introduced to the world.

I wish the government would reduce the GST rates on air conditioners and televisions of more than 32 inches. The rates are higher when compared to other Asian countries such as China.

The Weekdays

My day starts with a dose of yoga, which keeps me energetic throughout. Then, it’s business as usual, with a lot of team meetings in the second half of the day. I don’t eat much for lunch, only fruits. Having a cup of green tea helps me recharge.

The Weekend

The weekend is spent with family, most of the time at my guesthouse in Aamby Valley. It totally rejuvenates me. We also make sure that the entire family goes for dinner every week.

The Toys

I can’t do without my iPhone.

The Logos

I am extremely particular about using anti-allergic cosmetics like Cartier and Boucheron perfumes, and wearing Gant polo neck shirts to work.

— As told to Sapna Nair