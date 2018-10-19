After Hours: Swati Jain, Marketing Director, Avon

Swati Jain

The Job

As a marketer and businesswoman, I thrive on my connection with consumers — especially their evolving needs, new technology and just about everything. What is very interesting is to understand the current and future consumers — millennials and Gen Z.

One of the best things about working in a beauty company is that you are the first one to know about the fashion and beauty trends with the challenge of making them a reality.

The Weekdays

My day begins at 5 am each day. I pray and then hit the gym. These two critical morning must-haves for me help me start my day on a very positive note. While at work, I love to interact with my young and dynamic team, and brainstorm for new ideas. Unnecessary meetings and PowerPoints distract me from focussing on my business. My target is to build a PowerPoint-less business!

The Weekend

Weekends are when I switch off from work and its nitty-gritties. I spend time with my family and loved ones. Reading unwinds and refreshes me. Spending time with my children and reading about my favourite philosophy — Buddhism — are two of the most precious things in my life. Besides that, I love to bake cakes and pizza for my friends and family.

The Toys

I can’t do without my phone.

The Logos

I prefer shopping from Zara; for accessories I like bags and watches from Michael Kors.