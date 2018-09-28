After Hours: Sharad Agarwal, Head, Automobili Lamborghini India

Sharad Agarwal

The Job

I love my job because it keeps me inspired and driven. The amazing thing about it is the girth of exposure and the people that I get to meet who are achievers in life. It is inspiring to know them and understand their struggles and path to success. It is a great mix of unleashing creativity on the one hand while constantly improving business profitability on the other. More than anything else, I love to travel which is an integral component of my job. I don’t like monotony and therefore, I constantly keep looking for new ideas, what new could be done and how to achieve it.

The Weekdays

I like unhurried mornings. I like to start my day as early as 7 am. I look forward to my workouts; it is a part of my morning ritual as it keeps me calm and energised throughout the day. I reach office by 9 am. If I am not travelling, I prefer to finish my key tasks for the day in the mornings. I also like to stay updated on trends, the market, and look for new possibilities and opportunities to deliver better results. I like to focus on possibilities rather than focussing on problems.

Evenings are usually a business dinner appointment. If not, then I prefer a quiet dinner with my family or engage in some fun time with my daughters.

The Weekend

Weekends are great for relaxing and unwinding with family, friends and planning for the week ahead. I like to wake up early and start my regular workout followed by a leisurely brunch or small getaways with my family. I love to spend time with my two daughters when I am not travelling. It helps me to recharge and come back with a fresh outlook for the coming week.

The Toys

I am not too much into gadgets, but devices like smartphones and tablets certainly have become indispensable. These devices help me stay connected with business contacts, friends and sometimes even with my favourite music, sports updates and news.

The Logos

I am not loyal to one particular brand but I do have a penchant for watches and cufflinks. Anything that is elegance personified, plays a decisive role in my buying. Brands like Mont Blanc and Louis Vuitton form a part of my collection.

— As told to Ananya Saha