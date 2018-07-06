​​​
  3. After Hours: Roland Folger, CEO, Mercedes-Benz

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 6, 2018 2:27 AM
The Job

I was born and brought up in Stuttgart so the love and passion for cars comes naturally to me. I always wished to be a part of the three pointed star family and to start my career with Mercedes-Benz India was like a dream come true. I consider myself very lucky to be a part of this incredible team.

Mercedes-Benz has given me tremendous opportunities to experience work at different sectors and travel across the globe. While travelling seems to be a little overwhelming at times, I thoroughly enjoy it as well. I believe travelling broadens your horizons and lets you understand the culture and challenges of various countries.

The Weekdays

My mornings begin quite early and I start my day with a workout. I also make it a point to check all the key business headlines during my long drive to work. Though the long drive gives me scope to catch up with calls and news headlines, I would have wished for a shorter commute in terms of the sheer time taken.

My day at office usually starts at 9 am and time just flies between meetings, reviews and planning. I love having Indian lunch with Marathi cuisine at the fore at the Mercedes-Benz canteen. I look forward to the lunch every day where each day I try to have lunch with different teams, discussing a host of topics ranging from sports to business and things of mutual interest. These meetings give me a whole new perspective about my colleagues and I am almost always overwhelmed by their passion, dedication and winning attitude.

The Weekend

I never miss out on spending time with my family and friends during weekends. I really love playing golf so I make sure that after my busy schedule at work, I invest some time during weekends for golf. I enjoy watching F1 to see Mercedes-Benz race cars in action. I am also an avid reader and I usually prefer reading fiction and management books during weekends. I am also a foodie; I do go out on weekends to restaurants and try out new cuisines.

The Toys

I am not a gadget freak but definitely cannot do without my iPhone and my iPad.

The Logos

I am a huge fan of IWC watches and Hugo Boss ties.

— As told to Ananya Saha

