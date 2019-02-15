After Hours: Melissa Hobley, CMO, OkCupid

Published: February 15, 2019 1:42 AM

I start my day with strong coffee, and look at the news and social media to see what people are saying about dating, about love and also about culture, she says.

Melissa Hobley, okcupidMelissa Hobley

The Job

The best part about my job? The wedding invitations we get from couples who met on OkCupid. I get a few a week! OkCupid cares deeply about creating a positive dating culture. That means we do things like kick out guys who behave badly, immediately! In India, we have seen questions like ‘Should a woman be able to work after marriage?’ Obviously, we think women should be able to do whatever they want to do! It’s incredibly powerful to first, just drive more awareness and conversation with questions like these. Second, imagine if you could filter out guys who did not support their wives working after marriage? You can do that on OkCupid and I am proud of that.

Every single day we ask ourselves how we can create a romantic, fun, exciting and safe atmosphere for dating.

The Weekdays

I start my day with strong coffee, and look at the news and social media to see what people are saying about dating, about love and also about culture. We spend a lot of time looking at the issues that matter to women — from a good margarita to feminism! It helps us shape a culturally relevant dating app. The afternoons are spent with the team; we might be looking at how daters are connecting in Mumbai or how we are seeing a lot of growth in LA or New York City. And almost every day, I talk to a real dater: about what they hate about dating, what are the great parts and what really matters when it comes to finding the right guy.

The Weekend

Weekend workout and a dinner with friends! I am married but time with girlfriends always factors. Weekends also mean getting good time with my truly hilarious two-year-old daughter.
The Toys

Definitely my phones. I go back and forth between my Google Pixel and my iPhone, so I understand how users respond to both.

The Logos

I love how Nike has responded to social issues this year. You will always find Glossier in my bag; it’s a beauty brand with great lip balms. Apart from that, Warby Parker glasses, Alice & Olivia bomber jackets and Veja sneakers.

— As told to Sapna Nair

