After Hours: Life actually happens between breakfast, lunch and dinner, says Zubin Saxena, MD & VP, Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group

Zubin Saxena

The Job

In the hospitality business, whether you are a concierge, a kitchen porter working behind the scenes or even part of the management, every time you come to work, you are making someone’s day better. The hospitality business is all about people and creating memorable moments. I very strongly believe in creating meaningful relationships and, fortunately, my job allows me to do so.

The Weekdays

I am an early riser. I am usually in office by 8 am and typically work for about 10-12 hours a day. The drive time to work is spent making calls and organising meetings for the day. Once I am in office, I usually spend the first hour checking my e-mails, meeting my associates and taking stock of our progress. A good mid-day recharge that comes handy is sharing a good laugh with colleagues. Lunch is never alone; it’s mostly with a business associate or a colleague, catching up on life, discussing, learning and sharing experiences. If there is something I do not like at work, it is people who do not take ownership.

The Weekend

I strongly believe that life actually happens between breakfast, lunch and dinner. And weekends include a lot of it. My weekends are dedicated to my family and friends. It is about recharging the body and letting my guard down.

The Toys

It is very important for me to keep track of my fitness goals and ensure that I achieve them. Unlike other wearable devices, the Samsung smartwatch has a sleek, sporty design that won’t weigh you down at the gym.

The Logos

I am brand agnostic. To me, comfort and quality matter more than the brand name. However, I highly admire Apple. It has gone above and beyond to continue offering the most technologically advanced products, bringing something new to every updated model of their devices. The brand signifies always being ahead of the curve, constantly innovating, giving intelligent solutions and being successful.

— As told to Sapna Nair