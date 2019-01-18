After Hours: Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland

Published: January 18, 2019 1:57 AM

In my role, each day is busy but also completely different from the last., he says

woodland, industryHarkirat Singh

The Job

The thing I love about my job is the team I work with and being able to witness the dedication of our team in building a product together. I get to be involved in almost every aspect of the business, and at the same time I am in charge of our big picture goals. Building a company is a rewarding process and I love seeing our growth and plans for the future.

In my role, each day is busy but also completely different from the last. It’s important that I take a step back and reflect on what was accomplished, what I learnt from new experiences and what I can improve on next time.

There are, of course, ups and downs, which are part of every professional’s life.

The Weekdays

I start each morning with a run. Running activates my mind and connects ideas in a sequential flow. It helps me dial in and focus my thoughts. I like to minimise distractions — I limit the amount of small talk and conversations, check my e-mail only twice a day during scheduled times, screen my calls and do not like to be in response mode all the time. I believe minor adjustments can help enhance your overall efficiency and benefit the entire team.

The Weekend

I like to spend time with my family and close friends on weekends. If I get the time, I like to play tennis or golf, listen to some good music or read a book that inspires me.

The Toys

My iPhone X, iPad and laptop.

The Logos

My first branded buy was a pair of shoes from Tom Ford. I also like Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren and Armani for their cuts.

— As told to Sapna Nair

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. After Hours: Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition