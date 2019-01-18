After Hours: Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland

Harkirat Singh

The Job

The thing I love about my job is the team I work with and being able to witness the dedication of our team in building a product together. I get to be involved in almost every aspect of the business, and at the same time I am in charge of our big picture goals. Building a company is a rewarding process and I love seeing our growth and plans for the future.

In my role, each day is busy but also completely different from the last. It’s important that I take a step back and reflect on what was accomplished, what I learnt from new experiences and what I can improve on next time.

There are, of course, ups and downs, which are part of every professional’s life.

The Weekdays

I start each morning with a run. Running activates my mind and connects ideas in a sequential flow. It helps me dial in and focus my thoughts. I like to minimise distractions — I limit the amount of small talk and conversations, check my e-mail only twice a day during scheduled times, screen my calls and do not like to be in response mode all the time. I believe minor adjustments can help enhance your overall efficiency and benefit the entire team.

The Weekend

I like to spend time with my family and close friends on weekends. If I get the time, I like to play tennis or golf, listen to some good music or read a book that inspires me.

The Toys

My iPhone X, iPad and laptop.

The Logos

My first branded buy was a pair of shoes from Tom Ford. I also like Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren and Armani for their cuts.

— As told to Sapna Nair