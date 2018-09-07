After hours: Carl Virk, Director, Carlton London

Carl Virk

The Job

The thing I love most about my job is the creative side of it. Ever since I was in school, I would spend every spare minute in our shoe factory in Hackney, London. The designing and machinery always enticed me. Now I am more into travelling to different places for inspiration, closely working with creative teams planning and executing designs in sync with latest trends. While growing your business, one must be positive in every situation and focus on the job.

The Weekdays

I start my day at 6 am. I am either in the gym or doing yoga — this allows me to focus on my own mind and body, before I reach office and get into other people’s minds and assist in focussing them towards their targets.

I always look forward to consumer feedback on products which I share with our production team to improve the next season’s products.

The Weekend

I usually spend my weekend recapping and planning the week ahead. Apart from work, you will find me trying to hit balls on the driving range or spending quality time bringing up my two kids.

The Toys

I actually don’t have many gadgets. I recently bought a Bose noise cancelling headphone which is a brilliant way to relax and listen to audio. I don’t know why I never invested in one before.

The Logos

Paul Smith, Apple, Aston Martin, Boss and Arsenal.

— As told to Ananya Saha