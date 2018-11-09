After Hours: Anupam Bokey VP, Marketing (CMO), RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group FMCG Business

Published: November 9, 2018 1:29 AM

Understanding the branding and marketing ecosystem is one of his personal passion points, he says.

Anupam Boke, lifestyle industryAnupam Boke

The Job

I enjoy every aspect of my job; in fact, I love it. Understanding the branding and marketing ecosystem is one of my personal passion points and this job gives me the impetus to capitalise my energy and follow my passion.

However, my current role involves a lot of travel due to which I am unable to spend quality time with my family; that is probably the only drawback.

The Weekdays

A typical work day for me starts at around 9:30/10 am. My work is divided between Mumbai and Kolkata. The nature of work in both the cities is completely different. Since RPSG – FMCG is headquartered in Kolkata, several organisational decisions are made there. The entire set-up is very dynamic; a major chunk of the time is centred on sharing views, quick learning and course correcting. Most of our agencies/partners are based out of Mumbai — creative, media and PR —therefore, a lot of co-creation and idea exchange happens here.

The Weekend

I have a hectic travel schedule, so weekends are typically spent in Mumbai with the family. I love going shopping and catching up on movies with them. I don’t get a lot of time to exercise while travelling, so the weekend is also devoted to workouts.

The Toys

My mobile phone. Everything happens through it!

The Logos

I am a key follower of innovations and technology, so Apple as a brand wows me. Premium sophistication in design is aspirational and I look to automobiles for inspiration – be it BMW, Audi or Mercedes.

— As told to Sapna Nair

