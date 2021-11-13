After 2020 hiatus, International Trade Fair begins in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tomorrow: Check dates, how and where to buy tickets

It is significant to note that the tickets to visit the International Trade fair will be available in two groups-Business visitors and general public visitors.

After a gap of one year when the trade fair could not be conducted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi’s International Trade Fair is going to be held this year starting from Sunday. The trade fair which lasts for about a fortnight is being hosted at its usual venue-Pragati Maidan- where it used to be hosted every year before the pandemic. During the last few days, the final leg of preparations are being overseen by trade fair organisers in a foolproof manner as the fair is not only close to the heart of residents/tourists in Delhi but also serves a crucial economical function of allowing traders from around the world to sell their products at a large market. The trade fair is being held from November 14 to November 27.

How can you buy trade fair tickets?

It is significant to note that the tickets to visit the International Trade fair will be available in two groups-Business visitors and general public visitors. The trade fair from November 14 to November 18 will be open to only Business visitors as the initial days of the trade fair are reserved as business days. Visitors willing to buy trade fair tickets during the business days can buy the tickets from the 65 metro stations spread across the national capital. As per the information provided by DMRC, the tickets for the trade fair can be bought from 65 metro stations between 9 am and 4 pm. It is pertinent to note that the ticket to visit the trade fair on the business days is substantially costlier than the tickets bought on the general public days.

After the initial days, the trade fair will open for the general public from November 19 and continue till November 27 when the trade fair is scheduled to conclude. While the tickets for the trade fair will be available for sale at all 65 metro stations, some of the most prominent metro stations on the list include Supreme Court, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Noida City Centre, Mandi House, Akshardham Rohini West and Barakhamba metro station among others.