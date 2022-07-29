Adults who exercise 2-4 times a week have a lower mortality risk

Do you exercise daily? Do you know its benefits? If not, you need to check this report. Recently, In a study, it is found that persons who engage in two to four times physical activity in a week have a low risk of mortality. This survey was done on more than 100, 000 participants and a 30 year follow up period.

According to a study, it is discovered that those who engaged in two to four times the recommended amount of strenuous physical activity each week, the reduction was 21-23%, and for those who did likewise measure of moderate active work every week, it was 26-31%. The findings were publish in the American Heart Association’s flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.

As everyone knows that doing excercise daily reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death. United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Physical Activity Guidelines for americans suggests that adults should engage in at least 150-300 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75-150 minutes/week of vigorous physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both intensities whereas American Heart Association’s current recommendations that individual should do at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of the week or vigorous aerobic exercise, or a combination of both.

Dong Hoon Lee, Sc.D., M.S., a research associate in the department of nutrition at the Harvard T.H.said that the imact of physical activity on health is great, yet it remains unclear whether taking part in high levels of prolonged, fiery or moderate power active work over the suggested levels gives any extra advantages or harmful effects on cardiovascular health.

Researchers have analysed the medical and morality data for more than 100,000 adults from two prospective studies – the all-female Nurses’ Health Study and the all-male Health Professionals Follow-up Study from 1988-2018. The participants whose data was examined were 63% female, and over 96% were white adults. They had an average age of 66 years and a typical weight record (BMI) of 26 kg/m2 over the 30-year follow-up period. Participants have shared their two years of a report of physical activity by completing a validated questionnaire for either the Nurses’ Health Study or Health Professionals. The questionaries include health information, physician-diagnosed illnesses, family medical histories and personal habits such as cigarette and alcohol consumption and frequency of exercise.

Moderate activity was defined as walking, lower-intensity exercise, weightlifting and calisthenics. Vigorous activity included jogging, bicycling, running, swimming, and other aerobic exercises. The research has found that who performed double the recommeded range of moderate or vigorous physical activity each week had the lowest long term risk of mortality.

The reports suggests that there is no harmful cardiovascular health effects among the people who are engaging in more than four times the recommended minimum levels. Previously, it is found that the long-term, high-intensity, endurance exercise, such as marathons, triathlons and long-distance bicycle races, may increase the risk of adverse cardiovascular events, including myocardial fibrosis, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery calcification, and sudden cardiac death.