Aditya Birla Group company buys Rs 220 crore bungalow in Mumbai; From Gulita to Lincoln House – Take a look at the most expensive houses in the city

Aditya Birla Group’s BGH Properties has bought a lavish bungalow in one of Mumbai’s most posh areas. It has cost them over Rs 220 crore. Spread over 70,000 square feet, BGH Properties paid a stamp duty of Rs 13.20 crore for the registration of the deal. As per a TOI report, the Sunny Ville bungalow is located on South Mumbai’s Carmichael Road.

As per Zapkey.com, the transaction has been carried out through a Deed of Transfer. It belonged to Ernie Kharshedji Dubash, a Parsi woman who passed away in 2013.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group was the highest bidder for the sea-facing bungalow, Jatia House in September 2015.

Mumbai is known for its lavish and expensive properties. Let’s take a look at luxurious bungalows in maxim city that you probably didn’t know were sold for record-high prices:

Mehrangir

Sold for: Rs 372 crore

The father of India’s nuclear program – Homi Jehangir Bhabha lived at Mehrangir in Mumbai. As per The Economic Times, the property came on the auction block in 2014. The luxurious mansion was bought by Smita Crishna-Godrej (of the Godrej family) for Rs 372 crore. However, in 2016, the property was demolished to build a high-rise building.

Jatia House

Sold for: Rs 425 Crore

Jatia House located in Malabar Hill in Mumbai was bought by Kumar Mangalam Birla in 2015 during an auction for Rs 425 crore. The house originally belonged to Shaym and Arun Jatia (sons of the Pudumjee patriarch MP Jatia).

Lincoln House

Sold for: Rs 750 Crore

This luxurious and controversial seaside house once belonged to the home of Wankaner Maharaja Pratapsinhji Jhala Wankaner. It became the official address of the US consulate in 1957. Billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla bought the house for Rs 750 crore in 2015. He renamed it the Lincoln House and is one of the most expensive deals in Mumbai.

Maheshwari Mansion

Sold for: Rs 500 crore

Entrepreneur Sajjan Jindal bought Maheshwari Mansion in 2012. Located at Napean Sea Road in South Mumbai, the three-storey house cost Rs 500 crore, The Economic Times reported.

Gulita

Sold for: Rs 452 crore

Located at Worli, this sea-facing bungalow was purchased by Ajay Piramal Group’s realty arm from HUL in 2012. They paid Rs 452 crore for the deal. Currently, it serves as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s primary residence Mumbai.