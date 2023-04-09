Adhuna Bhabani on 2023 hair trends: Fringes & bangs are going to dominate as there is a huge influence from the 70s’

FDCI’s Lakme Fashion Week is inarguably the most important time of the year for the fashion and beauty industries. This year Dyson collaborated with Adhuna Bhabani, a celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur. She is known for changing the way we look at the Indian hair industry. In the early 1990s, she began her career and quickly gained popularity for her out-of-the-box hairstyles. In 2001, Adhuna Bhabani co-founded BBLUNT.

In an exclusive interview with FinancialExpress.com, Adhuna Bhabani spoke about 2023 hairstyle trends, her collaboration with Dyson, her journey, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

What do you think will be the hairstyles that will be in trend this year?

While previous years were all about being over the top, 2023 is all about minimalism. This can be seen in terms of clothing, skincare, hair care, and hairstyling too. People should embrace their natural texture to open doors to new possibilities of hairstyling. One’s personal taste will come into play as opposed to a solid trend taking over. Factors like skin tone, colours that dominate your closet, make-up tones, etc. should be taken into consideration.

I also feel that fringes and bangs are going to dominate as there is a huge influence from the 70s’. The beautiful thing about fringes is that it’s not a massive commitment. In a place like India where people like to wear their hair long, it helps you experiment with some part of the hair that is shorter and around the face. It also gives you a little bit of insight as to how you might feel with a different haircut.

When it comes to colours, I do think there is some life in poppy fun colors that have taken over the last few seasons. The fashion world is now showing the extreme version as you see toned-down, ready-to-wear colours springing up.

Can you share the hair story for the looks created for the Dyson x Arpita Mehta show at the fashion week?

The foundation of the hair story for the fashion week was playing with the “natural hair” texture. I believe that everyone is blessed with a hair texture that really suits their overall features, but many tend to oversee this and end up tweaking and shaping it according to their liking and understanding. The looks for the Dyson X Arpita Mehta show were developed while honouring each model’s hair texture and form. We decided on uncomplicated, chic and stylish haircuts that elevated the complete look while keeping in mind Arpita Mehta’s concept. Against the backdrop of the Sicily-inspired collection by Arpita Mehta, where the girls are on a lazy and relaxed beach vacation, we kept the hairstyles effortless which were easily achieved using the Dyson Hair care tools. As a stylist, I have to work with several groups of models with various hair types, and Dyson haircare machines have always been my favoured equipment for styling quickly. Their variety of attachments also helps me to accomplish varied looks. I really enjoyed using the Dyson Professional line to create the Spring/Summer looks for the Dyson X Arpita Mehta show at the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI, which not only wowed the runway, but one can also create these looks at home with the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler.

Which 5 products will you recommend for everyday styling?

One should use a good serum that will protect the hair from heat damage, humidity, pollution, and dryness. Go for tools that have intelligent heat control to further reduce heat damage. The Dyson CorraleTM hair straightener and the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler both have built-in intelligent heat control that helps minimize extreme heat damage. Always use a hair mousse and heat protectant before styling your hair.

Can you share a few tips on how to take care of hair daily?

One should have a good ritual of shampooing or cleansing and conditioning your hair. I would recommend shampooing and conditioning your hair every two to three days depending on your lifestyle. Along with that, getting regular haircuts helps in maintaining the shape of your hair and prevents split ends. One can also invest in hairstyling tools that do not lead to hair damage while protecting your hair from extreme heat. So, to sum it all up, the key to good hair is protection, a great haircut, and a good regular ritual for cleansing the hair and scalp.

How did you get into hairstyling? How has your journey been? Was there a time when people said you won’t make it big?

I got interested in hairstyling when I was 14 years old and since my mom was always very particular about her hair, I would go visit the salon with her. I loved the vibe, energy, creativity, and the different people that you meet in a salon. My training in the UK was very different from India because in the UK, people are a bit more expressive and individual, and I just loved that. And, that’s how at the age of 14, I knew this is what I wanted to do. My family was always very supportive of what I did, and the journey has been amazing. When it comes to whether there was a time when people said I would not make it big, well, no.

What were the hardships and stereotypes that you faced?

The hairdressing industry is actually very open. It is a great industry as it’s very accepting of people from all walks of life, cultures, sexual orientations, etc. It’s been a place where anybody can find a home and find a team. That’s why I love hairdressing.

Your guide to style hair:

For a date

Be yourself. Don’t do anything new for the first time and stick with something that you feel comfortable in.

For an award show

As an award show is sort of an occasion where you can experiment a little, and go more OTT (Over the Top) than you normally would do. The only thing I would suggest is to have a trial run before you go to the event to make sure that the hairstyle you choose suits you well.

For office

You need to feel comfortable every day in what you wear. Be it clothes, makeup, or your hair. A lot depends on the kind of work that one does. People who do a desk job might not want to have their hair on their faces. So, one could use a hairband or a pin to help. In the office, one has to be very functional. Hence, the hairstyles that need minimal management are optimal for daytime.