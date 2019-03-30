IFFD India Runway Week 2019: Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal wins hearts at ramp walk!

Laxmi Agarwal’s life story will soon find its way onto the silver screen with Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who walk the ramp at India Runway Week season 11 for Laxmi Shriali Sood said that her strength and courage define her beauty. The creations showcased a range titled ‘Revolutionary Goddess’. Laxmi sauntered the ramp in an intricately embellished printed silk lehenga with sheer organza overlaying crop jacket.

Talking about the message she wants to send out by walking the ramp, Laxmi said that there have been several shows where people (suffering from ordeals have walked). “Today, I am walking for Laxmi Shriali Sood… Whatever I am showcasing today is for a cause,” she said.

Asked if she gets nervous while walking on the ramp, she said that she doesn’t feel nervous at all. She saw people in the backstage and they were nervous about how the show would go. She feels that ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’. There is no nervousness or anxiety before walking on the ramp.

Laxmi not only survived the trauma of acid attack but has also given hope and courage to many young women not to give up and rise against odds to fame.

Laxmi’s life story will soon find its way onto the silver screen with “Chhapaak”. Actress Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Laxmi in the film, which will be helmed by Meghna Gulzar. A Fox Star Hindi project, the movie also stars Vikrant Massey.

Laxmi Agarwal, at the age of 15, was attacked by a jilted lover in 2005. She later took to help other acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. “Our society is such that when an attack happens, people start traumatizing the victims. They are labeled as hapless. The first question that strikes the people is–who will marry this girl,” she said.

“Such treatments from society make the victim even more miserable and make them feel victimized like anything. The victim starts getting into the zone of self-pity and lets the incident get over the personality,” she said.

According to her, the victims of acid attack need empathy and not sympathy. “To make a change in their life, they should be provided with jobs, and not mercy. A job keeps them busy and helps them overcome the bitterness they acquired because of the crime of others,” she said.

“A job also becomes a source of satisfaction for them. If the person is not able to get over the incident, it is better to interact with the parents as they are the best motivator and give the best solution.”

“When I was attacked with acid, my mother was the only source of inspiration for me and enabled me to overcome the trauma. She still instills confidence in me. It is my mother who is the biggest survivor as she has suffered more than me,” she said.

Revealing the reason behind her positivity, she said: “If we look around, there are many underprivileged people around us but they are living their lives and are not giving up. People sleeping on a footpath at night don’t know if they would see the sun in the morning, and still, they are living. So why can’t we live our lives? There is so much negativity in the world that even half of us try to radiate positivity, the world will become a better place to live,” she said.

“A smile can change everything. I ask for equality, not respect. If equality is given, respect will come on its own. I am an independent woman and live the way I want,” said Laxmi.