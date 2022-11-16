Abu Dhabi removes Covid-19 measures, welcoming visitors to discover enriching experiences

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on Wednesday announced that Covid-19 measures will be lifted from today, at 6am (GST). Visitors are not required to register their vaccination status with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) before arrival and do not need Green Pass status on the Al Hosn app to access Abu Dhabi’s many experiences and attractions.

Hotels, malls, restaurants, and theme parks can all now be accessed without the Green Pass. Now, it’s easier than ever to enjoy the variety of enriching experiences in Abu Dhabi, all available just moments apart.

Here’s why Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted:

The news comes as Abu Dhabi launches ‘Experience Abu Dhabi Find Your Pace’, a new campaign that highlights the variety of memorable moments that inspire, excite and restore, welcoming the world to come and discover the emirate in their own way, and at their own pace.

This will make it easier for visitors and residents to enjoy Abu Dhabi Calendar, featuring 180 music, entertainment, sporting and family events taking place across 100 days.

What if you test Covid-19 positive?

With safety remaining a top priority, anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 is required to isolate for a period of five days.