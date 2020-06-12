A workshop to learn new skills in less than 2 hours!

The workshops are conducted live. (Representational image)

By Sulakshna Wadhwa

The global lockdown changed lives in more ways than one could have imagined. The biggest shift in routine has been that of classrooms to e-learning, physical office meetings to video conferences, gyms to home workouts and so on.

The positive impact of this change is that it has saved a lot of commute time for people, especially the Metro dwellers; allowing them to engage in things that interest them. Many have taken to social media to share that their much-dreamed of “me time” is finally materialising.

Inspiring such curious minds is a new online platform, Book A Workshop that enables people to take up live interest-based workshops delivered by experts that usually span less than or up to 2 hours, and cost under Rs.1,000. The average cost per workshop is in the range of Rs.350 – Rs.750.

Some of the workshops offered include – SEO for beginners, How to showcase at New York Fashion Week, How to plan your event from scratch. These workshops are conducted by industry experts who have credibility and achievements to their regard in their respective fields.

Instead of sharing pre-recorded videos, these workshops are conducted live, gathering full attention from participants throughout the workshop rather than designing week-long workshops.

The founder, Nidhi Agarwal, whose parents are veteran academic professionals said, “I’ve closely seen educational curriculums being designed. As someone with an internal perspective I know how the courses are set, I have been using my experience of the same to build structured, useful programmes.”

She added, “Today there’s a lot of material available online, so through our workshops, we share content that’s unique and not available on YouTube or similar platforms.”

Having conducted 300+ offline workshops, and her own experience as a Ted Talk curator has helped Nidhi curate the right kind of speakers/coaches for each workshop. These workshops teach you skills that books typically wouldn’t. The concept is beginning to appeal to more and more people day-by-day.

“Before going live, we run three rounds of start to finish demo with all the experts to ensure that our line of flow is followed and it will keep the participants constantly engaged,” she said.

Who can take up these courses?

Every and anyone with an interest to learn new things can sign up for the workshops on Book A Workshop’s website.

Once registered, the participants join the private live interactive sessions. Ideally, people aged 18+ benefit more from the workshops. So far, the workshops have attracted participation from all age groups.

Agarwal shared that they have seen everyone from a 20-something to a 60 + year old actively participate and enjoy these workshops.

How are these workshops helpful?

They help participants learn more practical and real-time skills. A classic example shared by Book A Workshop is that while they wouldn’t teach you Finance 101, they will teach you how to read a Balance Sheet which is more usable in day to day lives.

Additionally, these live workshops help enhance one’s personality, sharpen their soft skills and enables them to learn something unconventional.

As more people are leaning towards working online, Book A Workshop can be a great team-building exercise for corporates, soft skills learning session. It can be equally useful for students, self-employed individuals or anyone with a passion to learn something new, and add something valuable to their personality.

Some of the upcoming workshop are SEO for beginners, How to plan your event from scratch, Sports Leagues in India: Decoded, How to create your own calligraphy tools, Fashion Makeup Workshop, How to make a hireable LinkedIn profile.

(The author is a Mumbai-based writer. Views expressed are personal.)