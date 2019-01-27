A wake up call to Punjab through art

By: | Published: January 27, 2019 1:24 AM

The time has come for Punjab to wake up and face 2019 head on, and show the world what it is capable of,” says Harinder Singh, co-founder of fashion brand 1469 that's behind the exhibition.

In the Sikh culture, jaago—a musical performance, is synonymous with the tradition of waking up the community of the bride-to-be, as she prepares herself to explore her marital life.

Punjab’s rich cultural heritage might have taken a reluctant back seat due to the news of drug menace, train accidents and scattered political landscape writ large across platforms. But all is not lost as the sixth edition of Mela Phulkari, an annual show that highlights social, cultural and historical aspects of the state kick starts with the message of awakening.

"Jaago Punjab is the theme of the exhibition's sixth edition. The time has come for Punjab to wake up and face 2019 head on, and show the world what it is capable of," says Harinder Singh, co-founder of fashion brand 1469 that's behind the exhibition.

In the Sikh culture, jaago—a musical performance, is synonymous with the tradition of waking up the community of the bride-to-be, as she prepares herself to explore her marital life.

At the time, the bride-to-be also inherits her mother’s phulkari—an embroidery technique particular to the Punjab region—done on a cloth to be converted into a suit or saree and the like.
These strong topics will be converted into a series of art installations brought together by designers along with the team of 1469 at the exhibition.

The year 2019 also marks 550 years since Guru Nanak Dev’s birth. His teachings will be celebrated at the event in the form of art.

“Guru Nanak was a revolutionary of his times as he brought about an awakening in the society with his concept of no rituals, no superstitions, no caste, woman remarriage, hard work, and sharing.

At Mela Phulkari, we want to highlight the beauty and importance of our first Guru’s teachings,” says Alka Pande, curator of the mela.The exhibition will be held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi from February 9 to 17.

On the second day, that is February 10, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and singer Harshdeep Kaur and Jassi Jasbir will grace the event.

A number of dance and music performances will be held that day.

