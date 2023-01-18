A virtual tour of Ram Charan’s Rs 30 crore house and Jr NTR’s Rs 25 crore mansion; Check pics and videos

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR recently won the Best Original Song award for the song Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globes Awards. Celebrating the victory, SS Rajamouli also confirmed the RRR sequel on the red carpet. He said, “When the film released and got a great reception, we toyed with the idea of a sequel. We had a few good ideas, but not compelling ones. Then, after it started finding its reception in the West, a few weeks back when we were discussing it again with my father and my cousin (who are a part of the writing team, a fantastic idea came up and we immediately started writing. But, until the script is done, we can’t take it forward, but we are in the process of doing that.”

As per reports, RRR is made on a budget of Rs 400 crore and the film earned Rs 1200 crore at the global box office. The actors and the crew of the film received massive paychecks worth crores that helped in improving their net worth – especially that of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While we wait for the sequel of RRR, let’s take a virtual tour of the lead actor’s fancy and luxurious bungalows located in Hyderabad. Scroll down to check pictures and videos of NTR Jr and Ram Charan’s lavish homes worth crores.

Ram Charan

Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad’s poshest areas, is where Ram Charan lives in a super-spacious and luxurious house spreading across 25,000 sq ft with his wife Upasana Kamineni and parents (Chiranjeevi and Surekha). Designed by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani and his team, the bungalow has a gymnasium, huge swimming pool, tennis court, and fishponds.

According to housing.com, Ram Charan shelled out around Rs 30 crore to buy this huge villa. Check inside pictures and videos of his lavish abode:

Jr NTR

Jr NTR is one of the highest-earning actors in the South film industry. He has bought a couple of luxurious properties in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Karnataka. However, his prime house in Jubilee Hills is where the RRR actor lives with his family. As per housing.com, the 39-year-old actor spent around Rs 25 crore to buy the house which is a combination of modern and vintage designs. Click here to check out the inside pictures and videos of Jr NTR’s lavish house:

His wife Lakshmi Pranathi chose a neutral colour palette for the walls and completed the interiors by adding artistic accented pieces and vibrant coloured furniture.