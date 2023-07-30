A trip that changed my life and perspective

As journalists, we are constantly hustling to get stories, meet deadlines, and be ahead of everything and everyone. It sometimes gets difficult to strike a balance between our professional and personal lives. Whenever such a situation arises and I face a creativity block, I prefer to travel. This time I decided to visit Amritsar, the Golden City. I’m glad I took the break; however, never did I know that this trip would turn my life upside down.

I wanted to stay at a calm and peaceful place and the first name that came to my mind was ITC’s Welcomhotel Raja Sansi Amritsar. Since I’ve been there before also, I knew that the hospitality, services, ambiance, and food would instantly make me feel better. The serene location is apt if you are looking for some mental peace and personal time.

Coming to why I said that this trip changed my life, I would say that this trip gave me a new perspective to look at life and myself. It took me almost 6 hours by train to reach Amritsar and another 30 minutes to reach the hotel. As soon as I entered, the hotel staff understood my requirements and made me feel at home.

I was extremely confused and nervous to take on the new responsibilities that were being offered at work, at a personal level, I didn’t know how to handle a few people and situations but a few days with myself helped me make the decisions.

Welcomhotel Amritsar strives to delight every traveler with the extravagant spirit of this unique land – its infectious joy, unparalleled hospitality, famed cultural magnanimity, and exquisite cuisine.

The hotel’s claim to fame is that it has been converted from an erstwhile colonnaded mansion to a modern hotel. The Sandhanwalia Haveli, which forms the core of the Raja Sansi Hotel, was built in the early 1900s. The property has 101 luxurious guest rooms, including 4 executive suites, 2 junior suites, and 1 Presidential suite. The interiors are contemporary yet presented in a vintage mould. Copper lanterns, marble flooring, and Phulkari motifs make the hotel even more beautiful.

People who know me, they know how important food is to me. Good food can instantly make me feel better. Phulkari has the best dal Bukhara, mutton curry, and Chola kulchas. If you are at Kebabs and Kurries for your dinner, you won’t be disappointed.

As I mentioned, my intention of visiting Amritsar was to unwind and what better way can there be than getting a spa? WelcomHotel Amritsar has the best therapists.

A visit to Golden Temple helped in finding myself and recollecting my thoughts. This trip changed my life and would be apt for anyone who is looking for peace. With the constant hustle, we often forget to value ourselves and see things from the point of view of those who are constantly judging us or telling us that we are not enough. This trip has helped me to explore the best version of myself and I feel every one of us needs this break.

Details

Where: Welcomhotel Raja Sansi, Amritsar

How to Book: Itchotels.com

Location: Raja Sansi, Ajnala Road, Amritsar; close to the airport

Local Attractions: 30-minute drive to the Golden Temple and main city which houses heritage sites like Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum. 45-minute drive to Wagah Border.