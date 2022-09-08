A style guide by ace designer Pernia Qureshi on kinder wardrobe staples

Pernia Qureshi rose to fame with her work for Sonam Kapoor’s film Aisha and there has been no looking back ever since then. After working as a stylist for Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and Conde Nast and that’s where she picked up all her nuances of fashion. From being a co-founder of Saritoria to managing her organic clothing label, Pernia is nailing it all like a pro. Let’s take a look at the 10-point styling guide by Pernia Qureshi:

1. Focus on quality over quantity. Buy pieces made well, in good fabrics that will last you longer.

2. Choose preloved clothing as an option while shopping for designer wear. Sites like Saritoria have a great selection for your designer fix and don’t break the bank.

3. Learn to take care of your garments, especially pieces that can be passed on. Wrap pieces in mul-mul and store them in a cool dry place. Air them out every few months in the sun.

4. Learn to reuse and re-wear your existing wardrobe. Follow your favourite trendsetters on Instagram to learn styling hacks on how to mix and match pieces in different ways.

5. Practice spring cleaning at least once a year. Only keep items in your wardrobe that you wear and use. Resell the rest on preloved sites or pass them on to family/friends/charity so your wardrobe is always in circulation.

6. Every time you buy something new, get rid of something existing in your closet. Hoarding is bad for you and the planet.

7. Look into the fabrics of the brands you want to buy. Try and opt for sustainable fabrics. They will be better for your skin and are suited for most climates in India.

8. Look into the production practices of the brands you want to buy. Make sure that they follow ethical guidelines of fair wages and good work conditions for employees.

9. When certain pieces in your wardrobe are in a condition beyond repair, find uses for them around the house. For instance, I have used scarves for cleaning.

10. Go for more classic styles when shopping. You will get more use out of those pieces as they will always be in style and will stand the test of time. This way you get the bang for your buck and you don’t need to buy as much.