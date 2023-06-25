A sneak peek into Sundar Pichai’s luxurious life: Here are the most expensive things owned by the Alphabet Inc. CEO

Prepare to be awestruck by the grand and luxurious world of Sundar Pichai, the CEO Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google. With a staggering remuneration of Rs 1,850 crores, Pichai has amassed a lifestyle that embodies luxury in every sense.

Pichai has become one of the most influential figures in the tech industry. With his remarkable journey from a modest background to the helm of one of the world’s leading companies, he has not only achieved professional success but also acquired a luxurious lifestyle befitting his accomplishments.

Sundar Pichai’s rise to CEO status is an inspiring tale of ambition, dedication, and innovation. Born in Chennai, India, Pichai’s journey began humbly. He pursued his studies in engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and later obtained a Master’s degree from Stanford University.

Under Pichai’s guidance, Google experienced remarkable growth and innovation. His strategic vision was instrumental in the development of various groundbreaking products, such as Google Chrome, Android, and Google Drive. Recognizing his outstanding contributions, Pichai was appointed CEO of Google in 2015, marking a new era for the company.

Let’s take a glimpse into the possessions of this tech titan and delve into the inspiring story of his rise to the top.

A Rs 10,215 crore mansion!

The heavenly abode of Sundar Pichai will leave you dazzled! The tech genius owns a majestic mansion worth an astounding Rs 10,215 crores, sprawling across a vast expanse of 31.17 acres atop a glorious hill in Los Altos, Santa Clara County, California.

This architectural marvel, meticulously adorned by the artistic touch of his wife, Anjali, boasts a breathtaking decor that alone costs a staggering Rs 49 crores. With a shimmering pond, an infinity pool that stretches to the horizon, a gym, a spa, an exquisite wine cellar to indulge in refined tastes, solar panels harnessing the power of the sun, luxurious lifts to effortlessly transport you between floors, and even dedicated quarters.

Mercedes Maybach S650 worth Rs 3.21 crores

Magnificent Mercedes S650 is one of the most costly and magnificent possessions of the CEO. This car, valued at an awe-inspiring Rs 3.21 crores with a 6.0-litre Twin-Turbo V12 engine that produces 523 horsepower, accompanied by a mind-boggling 830 Nm of torque. The car runs at a top speed of 190 km/hr. and is equipped with automatic weather control. It is a true testament to engineering excellence, propelling you into a world of exhilaration and performance.

BMW 730 LD worth Rs 1.35 crore

In his remarkable collection of automobiles, there gleams a grand BMW 730 LD, a veritable masterpiece commanding a princely sum of Rs 1.35 crore. This chariot is propelled by a mighty 2993 cc engine, harnessing the prodigious power of 261 bhp and a staggering 620 Nm of torque. Just like its esteemed counterpart, the S650, it boasts the indulgence of automatic temperature control, ensuring an ambiance of unrivaled luxury.

Mercedes V Class worth Rs 71.05 lakhs

Titan of the tech world, boasts possession of a luxurious Mercedes V Class worth a staggering Rs 71.05 lakhs! This car of automotive excellence exudes grandeur with its automatic diesel mechanism and a commanding engine ranging from 1950 cc to 2143 cc. Prepare to be awestruck by its awe-inspiring power, generating an impressive 160.92 to 161.0 Bhp, and a jaw-dropping 380 Nm of torque. But that’s not all, for this automotive marvel also graciously accommodates up to seven passengers, ensuring opulent journeys fit for royalty. Sundar Pichai’s discerning taste is a testament to his penchant for the extraordinary.

These are just a few names in the vast and grand possessions of our tech genius. Sundar Pichai’s journey from a middle-class upbringing in Chennai to becoming the CEO of Google is an inspiring tale of determination and brilliance. From extravagant properties to luxury vehicles and an impressive collection, Pichai’s possessions reflect his extraordinary accomplishments. As he continues to lead Google into the future, Pichai’s story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide.