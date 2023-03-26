Rana Daggubati is back in the headlines for his stunning performance as the lead in new Netflix show Rana Naidu. Rana, a producer and a smart businessman, is best known for his work in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. Having worked in over 70 movies apart from web series, the 38-year-old has established a name for himself in the much-competitive industry.

Rana kick started his acting career with the Telugu film Leader in 2010, which was a critical and commercial success. However, he put on his best performance in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and “Baahubali: The Conclusion,” which were both massive box office hits.

Apart from his acting career, Rana has also produced several films under his production company, Suresh Productions. He is also an entrepreneur and has co-founded a few startups, including a technology company called Anthill Ventures. Without any further ado, let’s take a quick look at Rana Daggubati’s luxurious lifestyle, net worth, and the things he likes to spend his money on.

Rana Daggubati: Net Worth

As of 2023, he reportedly earns an annual income of $1 million (Rs 8.4 crore approximately) from multiple sources, primarily stemming from his acting career, business ventures, promotions, brand collaborations, and advertisements.

He commands a fee of approximately Rs 4-5 crore per movie and earns around Rs. 50 lakh per month.

Rana Daggubati: Brand Endorsements

Image: Media Samosa

As per reports, Rana charges approximately Rs 70-80 lakhs for every brand endorsement he undertakes. Some of the brands he has endorsed include CEAT Tyres, UBON, Ramraj Cotton, SmartWater by Coca-Cola, and Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League, among others.

Rana Daggubati: Cars

Rana Daggubati’s garage boasts a huge collection of ultra-expensive vehicles that can easily captivate any car enthusiast. The fleet includes a luxurious BMW 7-Series, a Jaguar XF, a Mercedes-Benz GL350 CDI, a Honda Accord and a Honda CRV.

Rana Daggubati: House

Image: NewsQube

Rana Daggubati shares a sprawling and elegantly designed residence with his wife Miheeka Bajaj, parents, and siblings in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar locality. The Daggubati family’s expansive white bungalow showcases a sleek and minimalist contemporary architectural style, making it an exemplary modern abode.