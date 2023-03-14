A sneak-peek into Jr NTR’s lavish lifestyle: Most expensive things owned by the ‘Naatu Naatu’ actor

Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., more famously known as Jr NTR, is the talk of the town. Rightly so, as RRR, the Rs 1,258 crore-grossing film starring Ramcharan bagged the coveted Oscar award in the ‘Best Original Song’ category for the ‘Natu-Natu’ song. With an estimated net worth of over Rs 550 crore, the Young Tiger has earned himself a fortune and owns a host of luxuries, splashing millions on them.



Without any further ado, let’s take a look at luxuries the Telugu actor likes to splash out his money on.



Richard Mille F1 edition watch

What’s best to demonstrate that the hard hours one has put in has paid off? A luxury watch. Or even better, a collection of luxury watches. The cinema icon owns a collection of timepieces including the limited-edition Richard Mille – which he was spotted sporting during RRR promotions.



The RM 11-03 McLaren, one of the world’s lightest split-seconds tourbillon chronograph, is priced over a whopping Rs 3 crore.

A deluxe bungalow in Hyderabad

The actor, who reportedly earned Rs 45 crore for his role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, has a big-budget roof over his head. NTR owns a lavish bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, estimated to be worth Rs 25 crore. Besides this, he owns other properties in the posh localities of Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Karnataka.



Surrounded by lawns, the ornamented interior of the well-designed house, to what one may describe as an amalgamation of antique and unique design, is often flaunted by the actor on his social media handles, where he regularly posts pictures of him and his family.

Lamborghini Urus

The Janatha Garage fame brought home a Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule in August 2021 for a whopping Rs 3.16 crore. Often dubbed as the fastest SUV in the world, this luxury SUV is increasingly becoming a popular must-have millionaire choice in India with more and more celebrities, sports personalities, and business tycoons.



Powered by the raging bull’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, this car churns out 657.10 bhp of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. Reportedly, the actor even spent Rs 17 lakh for a fancy number plate, which ends with ‘9999’ for this beauty.

A private jet

As per reports, NTR is amongst a host of Telugu superstars who own a private jet. The private jet, worth Rs 80 crore, has been kept in a hangar at the Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad.

The entertainer frequently leverages his aircraft to travel for his work.

Suzuki Hayabusa

Jr NTR, as you must have guessed by now, is a petrolhead and houses a host of luxury vehicles in his garage. The actor also owns a Suzuki Hayabusa superbike worth Rs 16 lakh.



Powered by a 1340-cc BS6 engine, this bike develops 187.3 bhp of power and 150 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of this motorcycle, which is one amongst many parked in the 39-year-old’s garage, is governed at 312 kmph.