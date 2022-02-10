A small difference with a huge impact – Children below age 16 get a new life

Transforming the lives of these differently-abled is many a time a social challenge and sometimes it is even backed up by financial hurdles for many due to weak economic backgrounds.

By Prashant Agrawal

A huge difference cannot be made until a small initiative is taken, just as the saying goes, so is the difference made by an organization in the lives of some differently-abled children. While age is just a number as said by many, it makes a huge difference for those who are differently-abled, who face tremendous challenges at early ages every day in their lives. Transforming the lives of these differently-abled is many a time a social challenge and sometimes it is even backed up by financial hurdles for many due to weak economic backgrounds. Some stories are worth a read which has been transformed by an organization like Narayan Seva Sansthan which has been working towards the upliftment and empowerment of the differently-abled through their initiatives.

10-year-old Shreshth Gupta was born in the district of Sitapur in a modest family 10 years ago. His parents Ashok Kumar & Sangeeta were overjoyed with his birth but soon they found that his right leg was deformed. Parents consulted many doctors but all of it was in vain due to the unaffordable treatment and very expensive surgery to be able to walk normally. Owning a small sweet shop father could not afford the treatment and the cost of his operation. Owing to a known family friend, Shreshth’s father was introduced to NSS and the free treatment that is offered to the differently-abled. The family of this 10-year-old visited NSS and got Shreshth treated, where his surgery was a success. Impressed by the dedicated service of the doctors and nursing staff at NSS, Shreshth wants to become a doctor and help people in need in future.

Mantasha a 15-year-old born in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh has both her legs deformed due to clubfoot. She is a strong-headed girl who never let her condition put her down and dedicated herself to her studies. At the beginning of 2021, her family heard about Narayan Seva Sansthan free of cost treatment for clubfoot and they brought her to the hospital in March 2021. She has undergone 7 surgeries on both her feet and all the surgeries have been successful. After a few more weeks of rest, she will be able to walk without any support. Mantasha and her mother during her treatment also joined the free of cost Skill Training computer program in the same campus of Narayan Seva Sansthan. Coming from a rural backdrop, both Mantasha and her mother are thankful to NSS for allowing them to learn a new skill. Mantasha says, “I am in Standard 9th and take this great opportunity to learn and add on this technical know-how to my experience. I am looking forward to studying medical science to become a nurse in the future.”

15-year-old Gautam Parmar came to Narayan Seva Sansthan from Jalor (Rajasthan) with his uncle Ridmal on 9th December to undergo treatment for his left leg which was deformed since birth. He has been facing a challenge to walk normally since he began to take his first steps as a baby. Disheartened by this situation of their child, Gautam’s parents left no stone unturned and have been looking to get their child to walk normally by seeking consultations and treatments. Unaware of the right treatment due to their social backdrop, Gautam’s parents could not get him the right and effective treatment. Overhearing their neighbours, Gautam’s parents came to know of the free of cost treatment that is offered at Narayan Seva Sansthan. Gautam is currently being treated with the help of the Ilizarov technique and has undergone surgery. This is the latest technique that is used for the proper growth and structuring of a deformed bone. With considerable progress in his situation and the doctor’s assurance, Gautam will soon be able to walk without support.

In recent times, due to the costly treatment in private hospitals, many families are coming forward for the treatment of their children in NSS. That’s how we come into the picture to support the agenda of a healthy nation. Free treatment can empower people with disabilities which can have a major impact on the social and economic situation in the country. Also, their talent can be part of the mainstream of the society where they are equally capable and self-reliant.

(The author is President of Narayan Seva Sansthan. NSS is a non-profit organization serving differently abled and underprivileged individuals. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)