A royal drama: Dramas based on England’s royal family to binge-watch online

Joining the long list of movies and shows based on the lives of Princess Diana and Prince Charles is forthcoming film Spencer in which Kristen Stewart is all set to play the princess. Recently, popular Netflix series The Crown, too, won numerous awards at the 2021 Golden Globes Awards. Clearly, the royal family and the People’s Princess continue to rule hearts. Here, we bring to you dramas based on the royal family to binge-watch.

The Windsors

The British sitcom is a parody of the British royal family, a satirical take on them and the House of Windsor. It stars Harry Enfield, Haydn Gwynne, Hugh Skinner and Louise Ford, among others. First broadcast in 2016, the stories are fictional yet inspired by real events in the lives of the royals. For instance, Camilla is a cartoon-villain who wants to become the queen. Pippa Middleton is shown to be jealous of her elder sister Kate who is married to Prince William.

The Queen

The 2006 drama depicts the death of Princess Diana and the royal drama surrounding it as, initially, Diana’s death was regarded as a private affair by the royal family. However, she was soon dubbed the ‘People’s Princess’ as sentiments flowed. The movie was written by Peter Morgan who also created another popular show on the royal family, The Crown. Helen Mirren played the queen and won several awards for her performance, including the BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award and Academy Award. She was even praised by the Queen and invited for dinner at Buckingham Palace.

The Crown

The Netflix series has four seasons, chronicling the lives of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, the Queen’s four children, among others. But the most popular season remains season four, which presents the story of Prince Charles, Diana and Camilla. The season was praised for its near accurate portrayals and the acting skills of the cast. Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor won the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress and Actor in a Drama TV series.

The Royal House of Windsor

The 2017 Netflix series explores the history of the Windsor dynasty that was established in 1917 when Britain and Germany were at war. The series documents how the royal family has survived great changes over the last century—how George V rebranded the family from its German roots and how Edward VIII’s abdication almost ruined the dynasty in 1936. The series has only one season currently.

The Story of Diana

The Netflix documentary on the life of Princess Diana first premiered in 2017 on ABC marking the 20th anniversary of her death. It features interviews with close aides of Diana, including her brother Charles Spencer and others. Along with archival footage, it also features her life and legacy, interviews with historians and people who knew her. The documentary aims at introducing the People’s Princess to a whole new generation.

Diana: In Her Own Words

The 2017 television documentary by Tom Jennings and David Tillman talks about her personal life through footage recorded with her voice coach during 1992-1993. However, her brother urged the channel not to broadcast it as it would disturb her sons. When it was broadcast, it was widely viewed by more than four million people.

Margaret: The Rebel Princess

The two-part series based on Princess Margaret’s life is available on Amazon Prime Video. Princess Margaret’s life reflected the 20th-century sexual and social revolution that transformed the western world. Princess Margaret (also the Countess of Snowdon), the only sibling of Queen Elizabeth II, was a rebel in the true sense of the word who redefined the image of a modern-day princess while being part of the system. Currently, the show has only one season.

Diana

The 2013 biographical drama by Oliver Hirschbiegel chronicles the last two years of Diana’s life. It is based on Diana: Her Last Love, a 2001 book by Kate Snell. Actor Naomi Watts plays Diana in the film, which begins after her divorce with Prince Charles and shows her affair with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. It also shows her trips to Angola, Pakistan, Australia, New York and more, and the fashion she followed. The film ends with the tragic car crash that took her life.

Whatever Love Means

Amid dozens of film chronicling the brokenness of Diana, this movie stands out as it depicts the love story of Prince Charles and Camilla. It talks about their relationship that started in the 1970s when they met at a polo match. However, a turn of events led to Camilla’s marriage with Andrew Parker Bowles. She, however, continued to be friends with Charles and the two began an affair. Their affair continued after his marriage to Diana and the rest is history. The movie starred Laurence Fox and Olivia Poulet in the lead roles.