A restorative read: Through stories of businesses focusing on positive innovation, there’s hope for a planet in peril

By Mohit Hira

As a term, ‘social enterprise’ came into being some time towards the end of the 1970s in the United Kingdom. At a fundamental level, it was built on three principles that later became known as the triple bottomline:

* Trading and financially viable freedom

*Creation of social wealth in the hands of the many

* Establishing and operating businesses in an environmentally ethical manner.

Over time, social enterprises challenged the very idea of profits being the preserve of a privileged few. They also challenged the notion that commercial gains would come at the cost of protecting our planet and the people on it.

In her meticulously-researched treatise—for Working to Restore: Why we do Business in the Regenerative Era is much more than just a book—journalist-turned-author Esha Chhabra marshals her considerable experience and passion to remind us in a structured, evidence-backed series of chapters that there is hope yet for a planet in peril. She has focused on soil, waste, supply chain, workforce, women, travel, health, energy and finance, having chosen these as the industries representing a range as well as the sheer magnitude of innovation that is possible in each sector. Even as the book was being written, Covid-19 shut down the world and every one of us who survived the pandemic saw the Earth being restored one day at a time. And yet, pragmatic as she is, the author admits that “there is no ideal solution. Humans create a footprint. It is in our nature to desire, lust and run after what we do not have.”

Quite fittingly, the book’s first chapter is dedicated to the soil, the earth. With examples of sustainable farming in the US and Brazil, the growing of cotton and retail chains that keep the ‘holy trinity’ of farmer, soil and consumer intact, the section helps the reader take root in the story ahead.

In the next chapter on waste, Chhabra reminds us why corporations must be held responsible for their entire cycle of business—and not just from the sourcing to selling of their produce. There are the obvious examples of waste byproducts being fashioned into luxury merchandise and then there are eye-openers that include the little-known role of Adidas, or an award-winning Yorkshire beer that is brewed from surplus bread sourced from a bakery.

The fact that supply chains can play a pivotal role in this mission becomes evident as you proceed into the third chapter. Take, for instance, your morning cup of coffee and the mushrooming cafés in every urban neighbourhood: the demand for the caffeine kick is leading to new countries on the coffee map—Vietnam, Peru, Ethiopia, Indonesia—where forests are being wiped out to set up plantations. Amidst this plunder nestles the story of Falcon Coffees in the UK, which creates a collaborative supply chain.

While a few brands have worked with the entire supply chain, many companies do involve their workforce and are indeed owned entirely by them, for example Bob’s Red Mill in Oregon, USA. At another level, Greyston Bakery in New York— whose products are often consumed alongside Ben & Jerry’s—employs what most entities deem ‘unemployable’, such as ex-convicts. There’s an even more heart-warming case out of Netherlands where a farmer created a programme for people with developmental disabilities. The products they bake are now sold through over 40 healthy food stores in the region.

Continuing on the theme of the workforce, Chhabra makes a segue into the role women play. And she starts with India. From farming of vegetables to tea, coffee, cocoa in several countries, the field has been where women rule. But there are also case studies on manufacturing shoes, jewellery, etc.

It is the section on travel, however, where the author really comes into her own: given the spurt in thoughtless tourism and the mess left behind by tourists, this is the chapter that merits repeated reading. “The challenge for the tourism industry, be it in East Africa or other areas of natural beauty, is to find a balance between humans and nature,” and clearly this is a work in progress. While we will be familiar with hotels that exhort us to reuse the sheets and towels ostensibly to save water (and also their laundry costs), there are also hotels built to cut down on energy bills, and with breakfast fare sourced from local producers and biodynamic farms.

In healthcare, energy production and even finance, Chhabra explores innovation in ways that open the mind. She looks at the subject from the perspective of myriad stakeholders but, most importantly, reminds us that the “earth has for too long been a forgotten stakeholder.”

For anyone who is interested in restoring some of the imbalance we have wreaked upon ourselves, Working to Restore: Why we do Business in the Regenerative Era is a reassuring reminder that good things are happening across the world in ways that are impacting lives positively. And for others who hadn’t even thought about it, the book is an inspiring first step in this mission.

Working to Restore: Why We Do Business in The Regenerative Era

Esha Chhabra

Penguin Random House

Pp 256, Rs 699

Mohit Hira is co-founder, Myriad Communications, and venture partner at YourNest Capital Advisors