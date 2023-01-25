A private jet to a lavish house: 8 expensive things Chiranjeevi owns

Megastar Chiranjeevi is a master of all trades – He is an actor, producer, philanthropist, and politician. The 67-year-old actor has featured in over 150 Telugu movies and he has also won several prestigious awards in his illustrious career, including a Padma Bhushan.

He has a net worth of Rs 1650 crore, caknowledge reported. While Chiranjeevi leads a grand and luxurious life, he is equally known for his philanthropy and humanitarian activities. Here’s a look at the most expensive things owned by the Waltair Veerayya actor:

A palace in Hyderabad

The superstar lives with his wife, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law in a luxurious bungalow spreading across 25,000-plus sq feet in Jubilee Hills. Designed by ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s architectural and interior design firm, the mansion costs Rs 30 crore. The palace has a massive outdoor pool, tennis court, and gymnasium.

Real estate investments

Chiranjeevi has invested heavily in real estate. It’s not just his super-luxurious and massive palace in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi also owns massive houses worth crores in Bengaluru and Chennai, Siasat reported.

Swanky cars

The Telugu superstar is known for his cars. He owns a Rolls Royce Phantom that costs between Rs 9-10.50 crore, as per Cardekho. He also has a Range Rover Autobiography, Range Rover Vouge, and Toyota Land Cruiser.

A private jet

The veteran actor owns a luxurious private jet. The cost of it is unknown, but we are sure that the actor must have shelled out a whopping amount to but the luxurious jet.

A production house

Chiranjeevi, along with his brother Nagendra Babu started production house – Anjana Productions in 1988. It has been named after their mother Anjana Devi.

Co-owner of Kerala Blasters (ISL team)

Chiranjeevi also invested in the Indian Super League (football league). He collaborated with Nagarjuna and Sachin Tendulkar to buy a team (Kerala Blasters) in the domestic football league.

Chiranjeevi blood and eye banks

Immensely grateful to Madam Governor @DrTamilisaiGuv for presenting the Personal Accident Insurance Policy /‘Chiru Bhadrata’ Cards to Dedicated blood donors of @Chiranjeevi_CT at our behest. pic.twitter.com/nH2BkhdNZh — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 4, 2022

Not many would know but Chiranjeevi established the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust in 1998. Chiranjeevi is often seen motivating his fans to come forward and help the ones in need by donating blood. The actor revealed in an event that nearly 9.30 lakh units of blood have been collected and 70 percent of this was provided to the poor free of cost, per TOI.

His net worth

According to acknowledge, Chiranjeevi has built a massive empire of Rs 1650 crore. From acting in films to endorsing brands and producing movies, he continues to add more moolah to his massive net worth every year.