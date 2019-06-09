A photo exhibition on the dangers of air pollution

R L Srinivasan lives in a neighbourhood in Chennai that is surrounded by the sea, a river, two thermal power plants, a coal terminal and petroleum refinery. A fisherman and kabbadi champion, Srinivasan knows the air pollution sweeping his surroundings will destroy his beautiful neighbourhood until people start fighting the mammoth danger. Breathless, a photography exhibition that opened in Delhi on June 5, begins with the chilling story of Ennore in Chennai where the nature and people are at the mercy of hazardous pollutants. The show combines Srinivasan\u2019s fight with those of others in places such as Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to portray the awakening of resistance by ordinary people against air pollution. Mounted at the Bikaner House near the sprawling India Gate, the exhibition brings together stories of eight people in six cities to document the struggle for survival in the face of rampant pollution. Based on more than six months of research across the country by photographer Ishan Tankha and journalist Aruna Chandrasekhar,\u00a0Breathless\u00a0is a wake-up call to society about air pollution threatening lives and livelihoods in the country. \u201cIt\u2019s always been \u2018ordinary\u2019 people that have led the fight on issues like these,\u201d says Delhi-based Tankha. \u201cThey may not always be successful or get the best platforms to be heard,\u201d he adds. The independent photographer, who spent weeks with the eight protagonists of air pollution resistance, believes resistance by ordinary people is significant. \u201cFor most of us, it\u2019s incredibly difficult to change our lifestyles, even if we want to in theory, to give up things that make living in cities easier, like air conditioners or plastic bags or a vehicle each for everyone in the household,\u201d explains Tankha. The show documents the fight of adivasi sarpanch Shivpal Bhagat in Korba, Chhattisgarh, who reached the National Green Tribunal via video-conferencing to seek remedy for diseases brought by coal mining. Another activist, Laxmi Chauhan, in Korba has been threatened for suing the big polluters.\u00a0Breathless\u00a0shows the fight of Anita Dhole in the fishing village of Mahul in Chembur, Mumbai, a toxic industrial blindspot filled with refineries. Dhole\u2019s struggle is for fellow villagers, who were forced to live in Mahul after they were displaced from Tansa by a new water pipeline. \u201cIt was very important to include people in our narrative, who are part of the resistance and attempting to fight back specially from the smaller towns,\u201d says Tankha, who also met Nirmala, a union leader for civic sweepers in Bengaluru who are vulnerable to both the city\u2019s notorious dust pollution and inhuman contractors. The exhibition also has a virtual reality film When Land is Lost, Do We Eat Coal? directed by Faiza Khan, about the impact of coal mining on villagers in Korba, Chhattisgarh. The exhibition also tells the poignant story of Atul Kumar Jain, a businessman in Delhi\u2019s Shahdara, one of the most polluted neighbourhoods in the national capital, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Jain\u2019s young son Samyakk was forced to quit school to take care of his father\u2019s business. There are also images of the \u2018masked avengers\u2019 of Korba, young women and men on motorcycles who cover their faces with pieces of cloth to escape coal dust. Part of the campaign against air pollution by civil society group Help Delhi Breathe and environmental coalition Clean Air Collective,\u00a0Breathless\u00a0aims to bring other cities, smaller towns and villages too, apart from Delhi, the most polluted capital city in the world, on the agenda. \u201cDelhi needs a solution so do other cities,\u201d says Help Delhi Breathe\u2019s campaigns manager Nevdha Malhotra. \u201cThe fight against air pollution is not getting the attention it deserves from the society and governments,\u201d adds Malhotra. \u201cPlans against air pollution are not ambitious enough and there is no serious commitment to do anything.\u201d The organisers hope the five-day exhibition, which opened on World Environment Day on June 5, will travel to other parts of the country. \u201cWe are planning to mount the show on the ghats of Varanasi next,\u201d says Malhotra. The theme of World Environment Day this year was air pollution. The author is a freelancer