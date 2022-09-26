Campari Group launches X-Rated, a mix of ultra-premium French vodka and tropical fruit

The Campari Group has launched its popular fusion liqueur ‘X-Rated’ in the Indian market. Known for its unique bottle shape, bold pink liquid, sweet and delicious flavour; it is one of the fastest growing flavoured spirits in Asia. Famous among young, X-Rated is made with ultra-premium vodka sourced from Champagne and Ardennes regions of France.

What’s in your bottle?

It is an exotic blend of ultra-premium French vodka, blood oranges from Sicily in Italy and fused with tropical mango and passion fruit juice sourced from Brazil for a unique taste experience. The tropical fruit flavour with edgy citrus notes gives a long, smooth and semi- sweet finish.

Talking about the expansion, Daniel Schwalb, Managing Director South East Asia and India for the Campari Group, said “We are excited to expand our India portfolio with the launch of our globally successful fusion liqueur brand, X-Rated. A perfect blend of ultra-premium French vodka and tropical fruit, X -Rated is expected to become the preferred liqueur choice, especially for the discerning women consumers in this country.”

Arnab Ghosh, Marketing Director, Campari India also shared his excitement and said, “We are ecstatic to debut X-Rated in the Indian market. With this launch, we are looking forward to establishing a strong foot hold in a segment of the market which finds a strong resonance with the millennial consumer.”

How to drink?

This unique, bright-pink liqueur is best enjoyed over ice, on the rocks, or as a flavourful, colourful addition to champagne or a delicious cocktail.

Disclaimer: Drinking alcohol is injurious to health. The article is for information purposes.