A multimedia spectacle involving the popular character is a visual delight

Geronimo saves the queen of the fairies as he walks through the seven doors that transport him from kingdom to kingdom, bringing him face to face with all sorts of characters. The message, in the end, is that success can be achieved together as a team and even bad people can turn good. Good always prevails is the takeaway.

Witches, mermaids, pixies, fairies, dragons, gnomes, a giant and the famous mouse reporter, Geronimo Stilton. If all these characters are not enough to capture children’s attention, throw in some vivid animation, 3D effects, catchy music and some colourful costumes. What you have is high-voltage entertainment that keeps children dancing and clapping in their seats in Geronimo Stilton Live, a multimedia show that is currently showing in the national capital.

Scholastic India managing director Neeraj Jain is enthusiastic about the show, as he says they plan to take it to other cities in India as well, Mumbai being one of them, which missed the show because of unpredictable weather. As for audience participation, he knows that if there is one segment that loves interactive live shows, it’s children. “With a fully international cast and crew, Geronimo Stilton Live is a visual spectacle that children in Delhi will never forget,” he says.

Justice Taudien, technical director and production manager, says converting stories of a popular character into a visual presentation was an exciting challenge, but with a Broadway kind of musical, and special effects, he is confident of taking the character to newer levels.

Geronimo Stilton is a phenomenon in the children’s books category having sold a massive 130 million copies worldwide. Although the series credits Geronimo Stilton as the author, the idea was originally thought of by Elisabetta Dami. In India, Geronimo is rated as the second-most popular author.

The show is on at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium till August 5