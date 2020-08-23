A morning at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg: PM Modi greets and feeds colourful, dancing visitors

In a 1.47 minute long video, the Prime Minister has shared a glimpse of his residence and how big and small peacocks keep flocking 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM with peacocks! Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Instagram and posted a video of him feeding peacocks at his residence. In a 1.47 minute long video, the Prime Minister has shared a glimpse of his residence and how big and small peacocks keep flocking 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. PM Modi usually does exercises and yoga in the morning and the time is accompanied by some peacocks in the open lawn of his house. In the video, small peacocks were also seen inside the house where Modi himself was feeding them. The video has been captioned as “Precious moments” and he shared a Hindi poem as well describing how graceful peacocks are.

Peacocks were also seen accompanying PM Modi to the gates on his way out when he goes to the office or morning walks, said a report by PTI. At the house, several elevated structures that are placed can also be seen where birds can make their nests.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time he has taken a moment to share snippets of his everyday like at his residence. Prior to this, he has posted a video having discussion in his lawns. He has also posted some pictures of him practising yoga that ensures the betterment of health, something the Prime Minister has been proposing for a long time. Another picture shared is of him working on a sunny morning during winters.

