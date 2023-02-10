In Images | A luxurious house, a McLaren GT worth Rs 3.72 crore: Most expensive things owned by Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who began his acting career in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama has come a long way and is now one of the most bankable actors we have in the Hindi film industry. While Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy helped Kartik Aaryan prove his mettle, he will soon be seen in a new avatar in his upcoming film Shehzada.

With Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline, Kartik Aaryan is expected to add a few more crores to his already massive net worth. Here’s a look at some of the expensive things Kartik Aaryan owns:

A lavish house in Mumbai

During his early days in the film industry, Kartik Aaryan used to live in a rented house in Mumbai’s Versova area. In 2019, he purchased the same property, Hindustan Times reported. The flat on the fifth floor has a carpet area of around 459 sq ft. In addition to paying Rs 1.60 crore for the apartment, Kartik Aaryan paid a stamp duty of Rs 9.60 lakh, as per Housing.com. The house has been set in warm shades of white and blue.

McLaren GT

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. Happy with the success, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted the actor a luxurious McLaren GT worth Rs 3.72 crore. He is the first Indian to own the sports car in India.

Lamborghini Urus Capsule

In 2021, Kartik Aaryan bought a Lamborghini Urus Capsule. Ranveer Singh, Jr NTR, and Rohit Sharma also own the car. Kartik Aaryan paid nearly Rs 3.45 crore, Cardekho reported.

BMW 5 Series 520D

Kartik Aaryan bought a BMW 5 Series 520D in 2017. The luxury car cost the Bollywood actor Rs 85 lakh. He also owns a Mini Cooper S convertible valued at Rs 47 lakhs.

Producer

Kartik Aaryan is making his debut as a producer with his upcoming film Shehzada. He has joined producers Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill.