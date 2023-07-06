A look inside Sanjay Dutt’s luxurious house; know about his lifestyle, education, business, and more

Sanjay Dutt, or Sanju Baba as he is lovingly called in B-Town and by his fans has been a talk of the town for almost his entire career. From controversial life choices to delivering iconic performances like Munna Bhai, Dutt has over the years carved a niche for himself, and continues to be people’s favourite.

The 63-year-old actor was born to famous parents belonging to the Hindi film industry — Sunit Dutt and Nargis. He debuted in the industry with Rocky in 1981, after which he met with a career downfall. Naam in 1986 revived his career and was undoubtedly a breakthrough for him. Dutt had his fair share of ups and downs in life and in his professional career. With over 100 films under his name, not all were euqally accepted by audience, but it was his iconic role as the lead in Munna Bhai MBBS which is his biggest commercial success and won hearts of millions.

Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt’s opulent Mumbai home

Sanjay Dutt has spent over four decades in the industry and has a mighty net worth of Rs 295 crores. From a Rs 40 crore home in Pali Hills to a collection of sporty wheels, he is a believer of living a grand life.

House in Pali Hills

Sanjay Dutt is a resident of Pali hills, Mumbai where he lives in a luxurious home with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their two kids. The house is curated keeping in mind a regal aesthetic with creamy white interiors, and accessorized with golden, ivory and dark brown furniture and pieces.

According to a report by Architectural Digest, the house is a blend of contemporary and 80s Bollywood aesthetic. The interiors are designed with black accent walls, red chandeliers and personal accents of the family.

Their bedroom has a massive picture of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, an eye-catching mural of Sanjay Dutt himself and other classic art pieces. The lavish mansion also has a fully functional in-house gym, a bar, a jacuzzi.

The Glenwalk: Sanjay Dutt’s whiskey brand

The Shamshera actor has recently launched an alcobev brand. He has invested in Cartel and Bros., a startup and is now a proud owner of The Glenwalk, a scotch whiskey. Being a whiskey connoisseur, Dutt expressed his love for the drink, he said, “I personally started my alcohol journey with whisky when I was a teenager. I remember sneaking out with friends to have my first taste of the amber spirit,” in his interview to Moneycontrol.

He has decided to delve into this business and his vision was to give the consumers a fine whiskey at an affordable price. In an interview with Moneycontrol, the actor said, “I wanted the whisky to be smooth so it can be had on the rocks. But most importantly it had to be priced right. The idea was to make it accessible to a wider section of consumers and not just the elite.”

Swanky car collection

Apart from these priced possessions, Bollywood’s Sanju Baba has a collection of an array of luxury cars including Ferrari 599 GTB, Rolls Royal Ghost, Bentley, Land Cruiser, Mercedes, Porsche, Ducati.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020 and has fought the deadly disease. He is currently working on his film Leo, which will hit the theatres in October this year. The iconic duo of Munna Bhai — played by Sanjay Dutt (Munna) and Arshad Warsi (Circuit) will be seen in their new film Jail later this year. The film is produced by Dutt himself.