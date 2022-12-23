A look inside Karan Johar’s lavish duplex re-designed by Gauri Khan

Karan Johar, the man behind Dharma Productions and many superhit films, recently got his luxurious house revamped by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. His swanky duplex in Mumbai’s poshest area Bandra, cost approximately Rs 30 crore, per Architectural Digest.

Gauri Khan collaborated with the best Indian interior designers in the country to give Karan Johar’s luxurious and lavish mansion a stylish personalized touch.

Inside pictures and video of Karan Johar’s luxurious duplex house re-designed by Gauri Khan:

Also Read Inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Rs 19 Crore Alibaug villa

Gauri Khan, who is the mind behind the lavish homes of actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and other Bollywood stars in the past, took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of the beautiful changes that she has made to Karan Johar’s multi-crore penthouse. Sharing the video on social media, she wrote, “One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour – @karanjohar.”

This is not the first time Gauri Khan has designed KJo’s home. Previously she revamped the director’s plush balcony and kids’ room. She opted for hues of grey, tan, and black to uplift the latter’s prized possession, and gave it a personal touch by adding large potted plants.

A well-known name in the interior design industry, Gauri Khan has a unique style. She added a coffee table, a stunning ‘JOHAR’ logo with dramatic lighting, animal-inspired pieces, an out-of-the-box shimmery cake-shaped table, and stylish chairs at the entrance.

Karan Johar’s super luxurious sea-facing mansion located in Bandra’s high-rise – The Residency is spread across 8,000 sq ft. It serves as the perfect spot to host parties and events. Karan Johar owns a huge closet – full of international labels purchased by him during his international travel to unique destinations.

On the work front, Karan Johar is all set to come back as a director with a romantic drama titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He is also producing Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, Dostana 2, and Bedhadak.