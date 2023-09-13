A look at the luxurious life of Vijay Sethupathi; know the net worth and expensive things owned by Jawan’s antagonist

There are actors and then there is Vijay Sethupathi, a superstar who has proved his mettle as an actor who can do it all. From action, and power-packed performances to drama, Vijay is a celebrated Tamil actor who has aced his on-screen performances in over 100 films throughout his career. In his recent role for Atlee’s Jawan, he has yet again proved why he is one of the most successful actors in the nation.

Vijay Sethupathi’s path to success has not been smooth, in his early days as per various reports, after working a few odd jobs in Mumbai, Vijay relocated to Dubai in November 2000 to work as an accountant. He received Rs 12,000, which was four times what he was earning in India, according to the Hindustan Times. He made a name in the industry when he starred in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. Being one of the top artists in the country with stellar performances, Vijay has a staggering net worth of Rs 140 crores, as per a Times Now report. He reportedly charges Rs 15 crore for a role in a film and about Rs 50 lakhs for a brand endorsement. His hefty pay cheques allow him to live a life of opulence and luxury.

A fleet of luxurious cars

Vijay Sethupathi has quite an impressive collection of sporty wheels.

BMW 7 Series-Two petrol engine types (335 bhp and 601 bhp) and one diesel engine variation (261 bhp) are available for the luxury car BMW 7 Series. The BMW 7 Series is priced in the Indian market between Rs 1.42 crore and Rs 1.76 crore, according to Carwale.

Mini Cooper- Celebrities frequently drive the Mini Cooper, a small, powerful, and swift vehicle. According to Carwale, the luxury automobile is a Hatchback with a five-seat capacity and is priced at Rs 39 lakh.

Along with these, as per GQ reports, he also owns a Toyota Fortuner and an Innova.

Luxurious properties owned by Vijay Sethupathi

The actor is the owner of three opulent homes in North Chennai, Kilpauk, and Ennore. Additionally, the actor purchased a number of homes in Tamil Nadu. His Chennai mansion is estimated to be valued at Rs 50 crore, as per Lifestyle Asia.

According to India Today, Vijay Sethupathi received a salary of Rs 21 crore for his role as Shah Rukh Khan’s main foe in Jawan.