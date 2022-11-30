A look at the favourite perfumes of 6 most stylish men in the world

What defines a good fragrance? No, it’s not simply defined by their various notes but also the process of making, the packaging, and other factors are also considered. It is said that your fragrance enters the room before you do and sets the tone right. What makes luxury perfumes different are the natural notes they use, instead of synthetic ones. To help you find the best fragrance, we’re sharing the top choice of some of the leading personalities.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds looks perfect. He looks cool and casual in every time he comes on screen or appears at an event. He swears by Labo Patchouli 24 – A strong fragrance with woody, smoky, and leather notes is apt for serious and formal occasions while the sweet and vanilla elements reflect a more relaxed side.

Tom Hardy

Ace actor Tom Hardy’s go-to fragrance is Sequoia Wood. It perfectly embodies a combination of sophistication, eroticism, and beauty. The note begins with the freshness of neroli and ends with a deep, woody fragrance that helps people to remember you.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise

This one is the most preferred choice of leading men. Eau d’Hadrian, from Goutal, is a fragrance without gender. It combines notes that are apt for both men and women. One can smell lemon, grapefruit, and cypress.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling’s preferred choice of perfume is Dior Homme. Launched in 2011, the scent enjoys a loyal fan base. It has leather accents that manage to be both soft and intense at once. That’s not all, you can also smell intense floral nectar with woody aromas. Other notes include sage, iris, lavender, bergamot, vetiver, cocoa, amber, and patchouli. It is ideal for the office.