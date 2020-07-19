Most stylish first ladies in history who have left a mark with their fashion choices

One of the most powerful black female figures and the most influential former First Lady, Obama held office from 2009 to 2017.

By Reya Mehrotra

Jacqueline F Kennedy

Jackie Kennedy was the wife of former US president John F Kennedy. Thanks to her fashion choices, she gained the title of ‘International Icon of Style and Culture’. Her boatneck white wedding gown was a sight to behold. Chic shorts, fitted bodice gowns, pearls, strapless Christian Dior gowns, shift dresses, Chanel suits, she tried them all and stood out in each of them. In fact, her pink Chanel suit has been identified as ‘a famous pink suit which will forever be embedded in America’s historical conscience’.

Michelle Obama

One of the most powerful black female figures and the most influential former First Lady, Obama held office from 2009 to 2017. She is also the first African-American First Lady of the United States. Her poised and graceful style made headlines ever since she came to the limelight. Obama embraced all colours and wore them with elan, her hair neatly done. In 2018, in a college fest, she donned a double denim jacket, a rarity for First Ladies. In 2011, when she and Barack Obama visited the Buckingham Palace for a state banquet, she posed elegantly and royally alongside her husband and the Queen and Prince Philip in an all-white draped gown with white gloves and the hair tied in a bun.

Nancy Reagan

Film actress and wife of former US president Ronald Reagan, she was the First Lady from 1981 to 1989. She had a simple and elegant style, and dressed in simple silhouettes. Designers like Oscar de la Renta styled her. She preferred to stay away from the ‘frills and fusses’ and donned the understated look. Her love for signature red outfits became so popular that the colour came to be known as ‘Reagan Red’. She also received a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 1988.

Hillary Clinton

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton served as First Lady from 1993 to 2001. Clinton, who has always sported short hair and sticks to formal dresses now, stunned with her fashion choices back in the day. In 1993, for Bill Clinton’s inaugural ball, she went all glam with her studded deep violet gown designed by Sarah Phillips. As First Lady, she stuck to feminine looks with pearls, gold belts and pastel colours like light pink. Gold jewellery and soft colours were her style. Now in her 70s, she mostly opts for pant suits or blazers and pencil skirts. While running for the presidency, she swapped her pencil skirts for more formal

dressing: trousers.

Frances Clara Cleveland

Cleveland, the wife of former president Grover Cleveland, was the First Lady of the US from 1886 to 1889 and again from 1893 to 1897. At 21, she remains the youngest wife of a President in office. The young lady was a trendsetter for her confident fashion choices. She left her arms, neck and shoulders bare in her gowns. Her wedding dress, too, became the talk of the town. A beautiful woman with an eye for fashion, she was all for American dressmakers. Her White House wardrobe remains ahead of its time.

Eleanor Roosevelt

Former president Franklin D Roosevelt’s wife was a political figure, activist, diplomat and the longest serving First Lady of the US from 1933 to 1945. She preferred simple and classy outfits that she could accessorise. She also promoted ready-to-wear clothing, but cautioned against shopping from sweatshops. Her inaugural gown was a simple slate blue silk crepe embroidered with a leaf and flower design in gold thread.

Rosalynn Carter

The wife of former US president Jimmy Carter, she was the First Lady from 1977 to 1981. Politically involved in decisions with her husband during her time, she was an advocate for various causes. She also used clothing to make political statements. For her husband’s presidential inauguration, she wore the same gown she had worn on his inauguration as the Georgian governor. She proved that First Ladies can be more than just fashion icons and can be involved in the political matters of the country as well. She preferred conservative clothing made in America.