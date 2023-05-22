A look at how Deepika Padukone opened the doors for Indian actors to be signed on as ambassadors by global luxury brands

Deepika Padukone being signed on as the first Indian global ambassador by the world’s biggest luxury house, Louis Vuitton was a huge feat for India. Then followed another global luxury brand, another biggie, Cartier. By being this pioneer, Deepika Padukone not only made India proud of her achievements but also paved the way for other Indians to be looked at by other international brands. Alia Bhatt recently was announced as the brand ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci.

Deepika achieved all this and more by sticking to her roots and keeping India her base, which is highly commendable.

There has for years been a strong unshakeable connection between fashion and celebrities who drive the sales and image of a brand. While Indian personalities are now finding themselves as the face of global luxury brands, the biggest breakthrough in the high stakes of global luxury came in 2022, when Indian superstar Deepika Padukone was chosen as the first Indian face of Louis Vuitton.

Hundreds of photographers documented every outfit sported by Jennifer Connelly, Léa Seydoux, and Alicia Vikander while representing Louis Vuitton at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, one of the year’s most significant marketing moments for international luxury brands. But the brand’s biggest red carpet bang in Cannes came from its first global ambassador from India, Deepika Padukone.

According to data analytics and marketing firm Launchmetrics, the Indian superstar was responsible for seven of Vuitton’s top 10 Instagram posts and more than 25% of the $20.2 million in earned media value (EMV) that the brand created throughout the 12-day festival. On the third day of the festival, Padukone appeared in a floor-length crimson Louis Vuitton gown in a single Instagram image that received more than two million likes and more than $1 million in EMV for the company.

It proved to be the best choice for Louis Vuitton to sign her on as its global brand ambassador, making her the first-ever Indian to be signed on by the world’s biggest luxury house.

Deepika Padukone with this cemented her status as India’s most powerful global fashion ambassador with brands like Cartier and Louis Vuitton, Levis, and Adidas – As India is all set to become the world’s third-largest fashion market, it’s safe to say that Deepika led the way in bringing global brands to India, being on billboards across the world as other Indians are now being looked at for representing luxury and pop-culture brands too.