A long-standing demand: Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium inaugurated in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Cultural Centre: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art auditorium and cultural centre in the Gorakhpur district. The cultural centre, named Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium and Cultural Centre, is managed by the Department of Culture in the state, and has state-of-the-art facilities, including two auditoriums. The bigger one has a capacity to seat 1,076 people, while the smaller one can accommodate 250 people, a UP government official told Financial Express Online.

Apart from the auditoriums, the cultural centre also has a media centre, an exhibition gallery, parking facility, a library, a canteen and a generator to ensure continuous power supply, the official added.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate K Vijyendra Pandian told FE Online that the auditorium, built at a cost of Rs 52 crore, has been equipped with a centralised AC as well.

The cultural centre has been a pet project of the UP CM, and he began work on it soon after he took hold of the office. “The artists involved in various forms of art in Gorakhpur had been demanding a place where they could perform since 1986-87. When Yogi Adityanath became the MP of Gorakhpur in 1997, he began actively fighting for this cause. But since a cultural centre had not been built till 2017, he decided to begin the work on it himself after becoming the CM. So far, we have received positive feedback about the cultural centre from the artists,” the official said.

Talking about the impact of the auditorium on artist groups, Sonika Singh, Director of Yamini Cultural Institute told FE Online, “This can be a good opportunity for artists to showcase their art. There is another auditorium in the city, but its officials demand high prices that artists are often not able to pay, and so it is mainly used for weddings and personal events. Hopefully, with this new auditorium and cultural centre, the artists would get the required push.”

Push to cultural activities in UP

The Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium and Cultural Centre is a part of the UP government’s larger push to culture and traditions in the state, beginning with holding a bigger and better ‘Deepotsava’ every year.

Now, a new film city is coming up in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district with an aim to shift at least some portion of the film industry from Mumbai to UP. Apart from this, with the Ram Temple and alternate Babri Masjid being constructed in Ayodhya, the government is working on making Ayodhya a cultural hub by giving a push to art and culture. As per the current plans, the new Ayodhya city would have dedicated streets for display of art and craft events would be held at the riverfront.