A lavish sea-facing home to swanky cars: A look at most expensive things owned by Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The 37-year-old actor managed to make a mark with his outstanding performances in films like Shershaah, Ek Villain, and Kapoor & Sons. He not only earned a name in the Hindi film industry but also worked hard to build an impressive empire in Mumbai. He owns a lavish sea-facing house, swanky cars, and more. Here’s the list to know about Sidharth Malhotra’s Rs 75 crore net worth and everything that contributes to it:

Sea-facing bachelor pad

Sidharth Malhotra owns a lavish house in Mumbai’s Bandra. Designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, the house offers a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. With all the modern amenities and luxury pieces for décor, the house has a rustic and earthy vibe. There’s a stylish hammock in his massive outdoor lounge space.

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

People who know Sidharth Malhotra, also know about his love for cars. He is a motorhead. The Shershaah actor owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. The car comes for Rs 2.26 crore (current value in the Indian market, per carwale).

Superbikes

It’s not just a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue that Sidharth Malhotra owns. He also has a Mercedes Maybach S500 worth Rs 1.86 crore, per Autobizz. He also has a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy that comes for Rs 18 lakhs.

Brand endorsements and fees

Sidharth Malhotra got a paycheck of Rs 7 crore for playing Aayan Kapoor in Indra Kumar’s fantasy comedy-drama Thank God. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor is also the face of many major brands – Scott Eyewear, MoneyGram, Vivo, New Zealand Tourism, and more. He takes around Rs 2 – 3 crore for endorsing each brand.

Sidharth Malhotra’s net worth

As per caknowledge, the actor has built an empire of Rs 75 crore. He is most likely to add more crores to his net worth by the end of 2023 with his upcoming films like Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force (web series directed by Rohit Shetty).