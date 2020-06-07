A Good Show: Here are some new and popular Indian series to binge-watch

The recently released crime series on Amazon Prime stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and Gul Panag.

By Reya Mehrotra

As cinema halls remain shut and OTT platforms boom and shine, here are some new and popular Indian series to binge-watch.

Becoming

The book Becoming, authored by former US first lady Michelle Obama, was released in 2018. The Netflix documentary has come out in 2020. It is an intimate picture of Michelle’s life, what she gave to become one of the most loved first ladies, the scrutiny and the criticism she faced with her husband, the presidential campaign that she worked for as hard as the Obama himself, her roles as a mother, wife, daughter, sister and much more. The documentary brings out the journey of her history-making book tour. The intimate documentary tells how she managed it all with utmost charm and dignity and held her husband’s hand through his eight-year presidential term. Directed by Nadira Hallgren, the documentary follows Michelle on her 34-city book tour after her book came out. It also features clips of her appearances, interviews and campaigns.

Panchayat

When Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar) is sent to a remote village in UP, he encounters innocent and superstitious villagers and a plethora of challenges before him. The critically-acclaimed web series revolves around the story of Abhishek, a newly-appointed panchayat secretary, while Neena Gupta (as Manju Devi) plays the panchayat head. A simple story, the series does not fail to impress.

Never Have I Ever

The American coming-of-age comedy drama stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi. It is partially based on Mindy Kaling’s childhood. Kaling is also the creator of the series. It is about an Indian-American high school student dealing with the death of her father. It also talks about the relationship of the 15-year-old Devi with her family and friends, as she deals with grief, identity and school life while also battling temporary paralysis.

Betaal

The Indian zombie horror web series, released recently on Netflix, has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan. After Bard of Blood, this is his second web production. It stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra in the lead roles. The plot is based in a remote village, where the two opposing forces are that of an East India Company official (and his zombie battalion of the Indian rebellion of 1857) and the fictional CIPD force. Its first season has four episodes. It shows officials versus otherworldly supernatural forces. It all begins when the officials displace the villagers to reopen a tunnel through a deadly cursed mountain. Alongwith resistance from the locals comes an otherworldly attack.

Pataal Lok

The recently released crime series on Amazon Prime stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and Gul Panag. It has been produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate films and brings out the socio-economic divisions in India. Ahlawat plays Hathiram, a cop wanting to crack a high-profile case to rise up the career ladder, while Kabi plays a high-profile journalist who indirectly becomes involved in a crime case.

Space Force

The recently released Space Force on Netflix is a 10-episode series. It is an American TV comedy starring Steve Carell, Diana Silvers, Lisa Kudrow, among others. In the show, a General begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the US military’s newest agency Space Force ready for liftoff. There are several indirect references to a President who tweets before thinking and several other real-life characters. You might remember Star Wars and Star Trek with all the references to them in the series.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer

Ted was an American serial killer who kidnapped, raped and murdered numerous women and girls in the 1970s. A season of the five-part series was recently released on Amazon Prime. In the series, his girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter and other survivors come forward for the first time after years of silence to reframe his crimes from a female perspective. He finally confessed to 30 homicides before his execution in 1989. The Ted Bundy Tapes are available on Netflix. The docu series, released in 2019, brings out the mind of the criminal.